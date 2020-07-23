Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Panter Promoted to Director of Operations for State Prison System

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has promoted Josh Panter to be the Director of Operations for the Division of Prisons.

He had been Executive Officer for Prisons since 2018.

“Josh is an excellent leader with remarkable operational and organizational skills,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He has a deep knowledge of prison security operations and sees the big picture of how all the pieces of this complex system fit together to provide safe and secure facilities and rehabilitation programs for the men and women in our custody.”

In his new position, Panter will work directly with Commissioner Ishee on high-level security issues that impact the prison system.

Panter began his career in 2001 as a correctional officer at Central Prison. He progressed through the ranks as sergeant, lieutenant and captain before he was promoted to be the assistant superintendent at Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro. In November of 2018, he was promoted to the role of Executive Officer at Division of Prisons headquarters in Raleigh.

He worked as a Department of Public Safety general instructor for much of his career, believing strongly in the development of staff. He is an active member of the American Correctional Association.

Panter holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology, with a criminal justice application, from North Carolina State University. He is currently enrolled in the DPS Advanced Skills for Managers program.

 

