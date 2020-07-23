Portage Lake Lift Bridge maintenance next week

Contact:

Agency:

Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809Transportation

July 23, 2020 -- The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be conducting routine scheduled maintenance of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge between Houghton and Hancock beginning next Tuesday, requiring bridge lifts.

Cable greasing is scheduled for Tuesday night, July 28, and early Wednesday morning, July 29. This work will require several bridge lifts, up to 30 minutes each. These lifts are scheduled to begin after 11 p.m. Tuesday and be completed by 6 a.m. Wednesday. Resulting closures will affect vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle traffic. This schedule is weather-dependent and may be adjusted.

This work will help ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the bridge.