Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,960 in the last 365 days.

MDE Schedules First Virtual Mississippi Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year Ceremony

NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 6, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) and the Office of Teaching and Leading set the first virtual ceremony for Mississippi Teacher of the Year and Mississippi Administrator of the Year to recognize top educators. The program, originally scheduled for the spring, was postponed as a result of closures because of COVID-19.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on Thursday, July 23, at 4 p.m. and will feature the four finalists in each category. Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, will announce the winners.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, to employ exemplary leadership practices and to participate as an active member of the community. The Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state who inspire students, demonstrate leadership both inside and outside the classroom and serve as an active members of the community.

The finalists for Administrator of the Year are:

  • First Congressional District - Keri Jo Sapp, principal of Bramlett Elementary, Oxford School District
  • Second Congressional District - Brenda Singleton, principal of Inverness Elementary, Sunflower County Consolidated School District
  • Third Congressional District - Debra Houghton, principal of Mannsdale Upper Elementary, Madison County School District
  • Fourth Congressional District - Kiana Pendleton, principal of Laurel Magnet School of the Arts, Laurel School District

The finalists for Teacher of the Year are:

  • First Congressional District - Sarah Robinson, 9th grade Biology and Pre-AP Biology teacher at Oxford High School
  • Second Congressional District - Mina Darnell, 11th grade Honors Mathematics teacher at Clinton High School
  • Third Congressional District - April Lang, 9th-11th grade Mathematics teacher at Forest High School
  • Fourth Congressional District - Benjamin Austin, 9th and 10th grade Social Studies teacher at Petal High School

View the live stream on July 23 at https://msachieves.mdek12.org/.

 

You just read:

MDE Schedules First Virtual Mississippi Teacher of the Year, Administrator of the Year Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.