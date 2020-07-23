Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Weekend Lane Restrictions Begin Friday Night in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Monday morning, July 24-27 weather permitting.

Painting work will occur on the 9th Street Bridge over the 10th Street Bypass from 6 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. The 10th Street Bypass will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic in each direction between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

