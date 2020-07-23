Route 2128 10th Street Bypass Weekend Lane Restrictions Begin Friday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing single-lane restrictions on the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night through Monday morning, July 24-27 weather permitting.

Painting work will occur on the 9th Street Bridge over the 10th Street Bypass from 6 p.m. Friday night continuously through 5 a.m. Monday morning. The 10th Street Bypass will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic in each direction between the Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

