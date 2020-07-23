I-76 West to Close This Weekend, Next Weekend for Viaduct Repairs, Repaving in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed this weekend and next weekend, and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane during the afternoon and evening and then closed overnight next week for rehabilitation and repaving of two viaducts in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

From 12:00 Noon Friday, July 24, to 5:00 AM Monday, July 27, westbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges for milling and paving. The westbound University Avenue on-ramp, and the westbound South Street on- and off-ramps also will be closed;

Monday, July 27, Through Wednesday, July 29, from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the University Avenue and I-676 interchanges for viaduct repair and paving. The westbound University Avenue on-ramp, and the westbound South Street on- and off-ramps also will be closed;

Monday July 27, through Thursday, July 30, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between the University Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges for repairs and repaving on the I-76 viaduct and the overhead Schuylkill Avenue viaduct. The westbound University Avenue on-ramp, the westbound South Street on- and off-ramps, and the westbound 30th Street off-ramp also will be closed; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, July 31, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 3, westbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges in Philadelphia for viaduct milling and paving. The westbound University Avenue on-ramp, and the westbound South Street on- and off- ramps also will be closed.

During this weekend’s and next week’s closures of westbound I-76, through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95 and west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours to the ramp to westbound I-76.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Once westbound pavement repairs and repaving is finished by Thursday, August 6, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane around-the-clock through late November or early December between University Avenue and 30th Street for the final stage of the project to remove and replace the concrete median barrier. Replacement of the barrier was added to the original contract when crews discovered structural issues with the barrier during earlier stages of viaduct repair.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River — which is closed until late 2020 — and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

