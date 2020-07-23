Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Game and Fish stocks 6,000 jumbo channel catfish

Visit one of the 19 community fishing ponds

7/23/2020 1:42:05 PM

Cheyenne - Grab your rod, choose a bait and head to the water. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department recently stocked 6,000 channel catfish into 19 community fishing ponds statewide. The fish are considered “jumbo-sized” at 13 to 14-inches and make great table fare.

The catfish come from the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk from their in-house aquaculture program. It is the first time Game and Fish has worked with the Women’s Center aquaculture facility to raise and provide fish for the state, and the collaboration has benefits for anglers.

“Game and Fish doesn’t have a cool and warm water fish hatchery  — our fish culture facilities are primarily supplied by colder water sources which make them great for raising trout,” said Guy Campbell, Game and Fish fish culture supervisor. “With the Women’s Center, there was a unique opportunity for them to raise a warm water fish to benefit anglers.”

Typically, cool and warm water fish, such as catfish, stocked in Wyoming are acquired by fish trades with other states. 

The jumbo catfish were stocked at:  

WATER NUMBER OF FISH TOWN
Sloans Lake 1500 Cheyenne
Minnehaha 750 Cheyenne
Rock Lake 750 Wheatland
Festo Lake 500 Wheatland
Gillette Fishing Lake 250 Gillette
Panther Pond 200 Wright
Sundance Fairgrounds Pond 200 Sundance
Mavrakis Pond 175 Sheridan
Ranchester City Pond 175 Ranchester
Basin Water Plant 380 Basin
South Worland 400 Worland
Big Bend 5 100 Riverton
Big Bend 6 200 Riverton
Yesness 250 Casper
Fairgrounds Pond 1 30 Rock Springs
Fairgrounds Pond 2 50 Rock Springs
Rock Springs Pond 30 Rock Springs
Diamondville Pond 30 Diamondville 
Lyman City Pond 30 Lyman

 

Campbell says the catfish acquired from the Women’s Center are much larger than the typical stocking size.

“These jumbo catfish will create an instant summer fishery,” Campbell said.

Fishing licenses are available online, from Game and Fish regional offices and community license selling agents. Kids under 14 fish for free; nonresident youth under 14 must fish with a licensed adult. 

 

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

