Internet Sensation and Recording Artist, Sunny Malouf, to Release New Single "Disposable" this Summer

Cover For Sunny's Single Disposable

Awaiting the release of her forthcoming studio album, Sunny Malouf is set to debut her newest project, "Disposable."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the help of producer, Tre Wright (Nicole Scherzinger, The CW’s All American and Chantel Jeffries) and her mentor, former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather, “Disposable” is the newest single by singer, songwriter, actress, model, and dancer, Sunny Malouf. Just in time for summer, “Disposable” is a catchy song laced with a heavy guitar melody and very relatable lyrics; a song that is a sure-fire hit for the multi-talented artist. Sunny is quite excited about her work with Tre. Together they have recorded several songs expected to make her forthcoming album.

At just 16, Sunny Malouf is setting the stage to become one of the most exciting young stars across entertainment platforms. She is a singer, songwriter, piano player, actress, and dancer; with over 1 million fans and followers on social media. Her music is a seamless cross between the R&B/Urban Pop genres.
Sunny is gearing up for the release of her next single, titled, “Disposable,” produced by Tre Wright (Nicole Scherzinger, The CW’s All American and Chantel Jeffries). Sunny has also collaborated with chart-topping artists and world-renowned creatives that include music producer Jordan James, choreographer Richy Jackson, and rapper Silento. Born in Dallas, Texas, Sunny is related to the famous entrepreneurial family of Maloofs and is the youngest of three siblings. She currently resides in Los Angeles. Among her mentors is boxing megastar Floyd Mayweather, who has been incredibly supportive of her career. Sunny has performed at two of the highest-rated sporting events: weigh-ins for the Mayweather vs McGregor (where she shared the stage with superstar Cardi B), and Mayweather vs Berto bouts. Sunny went on her first tour at age 11. In 2018, she went on her second tour performing as an opening act on the highly popular Team 10 Tour, hosted by social influencer Jake Paul. The tour hit 22 cities across the U.S., reaching hundreds of thousands of fans. Now, Sunny is in the process of developing more of her music and her reality content show, Vybe.

