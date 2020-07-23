Recording Artist, Quincy Valentine Drops New Single and Music Video, “Like You Do,” Featuring Winston Ward

Introducing Quincy Valentine

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Like You Do," is the new single by artist and music producer, Quincy Valentine on the Xplore Music Group[Label]. The sultry rap song buzzed with boom-bap elements combined with his signature poetic flow can be one of this summer's favorite pastime tunes. The single features the smooth R&B vocals of vocalist Winston Ward. The single is available on all streaming and downloading platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Prime, Tidal, and more.

Originally released on July 3, 2020, Today is the premiere of the music video "Like You Do." Directed by fellow collaborator and single feature, Winston Ward and shot by Donald Henriquez, the Production assistant provided by Jvon Lawrence. Tiffany Moore is credited as the Movement Coach and models, Christina Nunez and Samantha Santiago. Enjoy a look at the video.

Biography:

Quincy Valentine is a musician from the Bronx, New York. From a young age, he began singing, rapping, and creating music. He's played the keyboard for various local artists and more known artists such as Scarface and Day 26. He has also been a music director for recording artists and theater productions associated with Carnegie Hall Presents, Theater for the New City, and Oberia D. Dempsey Theater. Additionally, Quincy is also an artist, songwriter, and music producer who has worked various artists in Pop, R&B, Hip-hop, and Gospel genres as well as self-producing his songs combining his unique production style with his poetic songwriting. Rapping since the age of 9, he stands out with a lyrical flow that blends the old school boom bap era with the lyricism of modern times. Additionally, when singing, he exhibits a vocal tone that is unique and soulful.

