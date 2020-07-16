2020-07-16 13:34:02.567 Southwest Missouri Sisters Split $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-07-16 13:34:02.567

Evelyn Johnson of Joplin and Jocelyn Knappenberger of Carl Junction recently claimed a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “20X The Winnings” Scratchers ticket. The sisters purchased their winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 1201 Briarbrook Drive, in Carl Junction.

“20X The Winnings” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $6.9 million in remaining prizes.

Missouri Lottery players in Jasper County won more than $13.6 million in prizes in the last fiscal year. Retailers in the county received more than $1.4 million in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $5 million in Missouri Lottery proceeds. A detailed list of the programs that benefited is available at MOLottery.com.