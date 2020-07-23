Hwy 1 roundabouts project in Thief River Falls continues (July 23, 2020)

Road closure begins Monday, July 27 from Kinney Avenue to Westside Motors access

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Motorists on Highway 1 in Thief River Falls will continue to use the detour of First Street West while construction continues for three roundabouts between Highway 59 and Kinney Avenue. Access to Sixth Street will be closed starting Monday July 27 to allow for pavement removal and structure placement up to Westside Motors. Businesses located on the north Frontage Road will have access from Ruby Avenue.

Work in Phase 1 continues on Highway 1 between Kinney Avenue and East Ruby Avenue, as crews construct a frontage road as well as roundabouts at Brooks Avenue and Barzen Avenue. Motorists will detour onto First Street West.

When complete, crews will begin Phase 2 with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 1 and 59. The Phase 2 detour follows Pennington County Road 31 and County Road 14.

RJ Zavoral & Sons, Inc is the contractor for the project, which is expected to last through early October, weather permitting. Visit the project website to sign up for email updates and to view an interactive detour map mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy1-roundabouts.

Between MnDOT, Pennington County, the City of Thief River Falls, and the Red Lake Watershed, there are 10 projects happening in Thief River Falls and the surrounding area in 2020. The projects do not all begin at once as MnDOT and its partners have worked together to combine and stage detours to lessen the overall impact on motorists. For more information on those projects visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

