MDC offers free Discover Nature – Fishing classes in the Kansas City area

Kansas City, Mo. – Fishing’s basics are relatively easy to learn and a great way to connect with nature. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering Discover Nature – Fishing classes this summer in the Kansas City area. Participants will acquire knowledge and skills they need to confidently go fishing.

The classes are offered in four sessions. MDC staff and volunteers will teach the basics about fishing tackle, techniques for presenting lures and baits, Missouri fishes and their ecology, and how to care for what you catch for cooking. At the end of most sessions, participants will go fishing at a pond or lake with help from the instructors. Current COVID-19 precautions will be followed by instructors and participants.

These classes are for people age 7 and above. Families are welcome. Children between 7 and 15 must be accompanied by an adult. A state fishing permit is not required for these classes. They are held at MDC classrooms and fishing lakes throughout the metro area, or at public parks with lakes. To check out upcoming sessions, go to MDC’s Discover Nature – Fishing page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z8Y.

The fishing classes and other MDC nature or outdoor skills programs can also be found at MDC’s events page, https://mdc.mo.gov/events-s3.

Another option are the free fishing classes offered this summer by MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center. These family fishing classes are open to all ages. Participants will go fishing in the Burr Oak pond with help from staff and volunteers. These classes can also be found by utilizing links at the MDC events page. For example, to check out the Burr Oak Woods Little’s Fishing Tournament for children ages 3-6 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXi.

COVID-19 precautions are followed at all fishing programs. MDC staff and volunteers are wearing masks and gloves. MDC provides fishing gear for participants and the gear is sanitized. Participants can also bring their own tackle. Social distancing and face masks are strongly encouraged for all.

Missouri offers a wide variety of fishing opportunities. To learn more, visit https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing.