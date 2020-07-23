Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC Denounces Prosecutors Who Are Using Office to Promote an Anti-Law Enforcement Agenda

Recent Weeks Have Seen Prosecutors Ignore Attacks on Law Enforcement and Law-Abiding Citizens

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC denounced prosecutors across the nation who are turning a blind eye to violent attacks on law enforcement and law-abiding citizens. Sam Peters, founder of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC noted that in recent weeks we have seen a spate of attacks against law enforcement officers resulting in serious and crippling injuries. Peters said in some cases, the prosecutors have given a get out of jail free card by releasing suspects without bond. At the same time, prosecutors are pursuing a far-left agenda in attempt to prosecute law-abiding citizens and hamper police procedures.

Peters mentioned two of the most striking examples of this are the cases of the McCloskeys in St. Louis, Missouri and the Rayshard Brooks case in Atlanta, Georgia. In St. Louis, Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced charges against Mark and Patricia McCloskey for pointing firearms at trespassers on their property who tore down a gate and made physical threats toward them and their property. This indictment comes after the St. Louis Police Department investigation noted the McCloskey’s as victims and their actions appropriate under Missouri’s castle doctrine. In Atlanta, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard, who is under a criminal investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, indicted Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe for felony murder of career criminal, Rayshard Brooks, after Rayshard violently resisted arrested, stole an officer’s taser, and fired the weapon at an officer while fleeing. Officer Rolfe followed police training in his response and did not waiver from the objective reasonableness standard for use of force. These glaring examples of numerous incidents where prosecutors with a progressive agenda are trying to hinder law enforcement and law-abiding citizens. Peters added that other incidents include those in New York City, where prosecutors did not seek bond for violent criminals who assaulted New York Police Department officers with baseball bats. In Orlando, the State Attorney refuses to seek the death penalty even in cases where Florida law requires it. These prosecutors, other elected officials like them, and many of the rioters are funded by George Soros and his various 527 groups, Peters noted. Peters said progressives have zeroed in on electing prosecutors as an avenue for hindering and ultimately eliminating police and must be stopped.

“As a former law enforcement officer, it sickens me to see liberal elected prosecutors indicting law-abiding citizens like the McCloskeys while turning a blind eye to the thugs who attack law enforcement officers,” said Sam Peters, founder of the Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC. “We must elect prosecutors, mayors, sheriffs, state legislators and others who will enforce the law. Not use their office to promote social experiments that work against Americans and the Constitution.”

The Law Enforcement Loyalty PAC will raise money to support pro-law enforcement candidates and causes while targeting for removal those elected officials that do not support the rule of law. Peters believes this is critical as law enforcement officers around the nation are under an unrelenting, and too often literal, assault by leftist organizations calling to defund and abolish police departments. As progressive and weak politicians acquiesce in this onslaught, crime rates have soared with innocent citizens and law enforcement officers the victims. Peters believes that, now more than ever, it is essential to elect representation that supports law enforcement, the rule of law, and the safety and protection of citizens and business owners.

Peters is a 20-year veteran of the United States Air Force and former Law Enforcement Officer. He served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Panama, and Korea. He earned the Bronze Star for efforts in Afghanistan.

After his service to our nation, Peters led a Fortune 500 company’s largest geographical region and was responsible for nearly $100 million in annual revenue. Peters founded Peters Family Insurance, a “Best of Las Vegas” winner, with two locations in Las Vegas. Peters holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration, graduating Magna Cum Laude from Park University, a Master of Science in Administration, with focus on law, through Central Michigan University, and a Graduate Level Certificate in Organizational Finance from the University of Maryland University College. He is also a graduate of the Air Force’s Air Command and Staff College.

