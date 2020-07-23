Judge Greg Mathis Moderates Equal Justice Now and Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals' Virtual Town Hall Event
Judge Greg Mathis will be moderating a panel discussing voter registration, social justice, and police brutality.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equal Justice Now is a not-for-profit social welfare organization that advocates against false arrest, unreasonable detention, wrongful conviction, and incarceration of our citizens. Their mission is to preserve their constitutional right to defend themselves on the local, state, and federal levels. Equal Justice Now has promoted and attended many social justice events in the past including the National March on Galveston, Equal Justice Now and Benjamin Crump Stand with Pamela Turner Press Conference, The Benjamin Crump Equal Justice Now Awards, and The Stand with Bre Rally in Kentucky. Equal Justice Now will continue the fight for equality by posting on their social media about petitions, peaceful protests, and events.
The Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals is an auxiliary group of the Los Angeles Urban League which is comprised of working professionals between the ages of 21 and 45. Their members display a commitment to corporate, social, and community contributions to enhance the African-American business climate in Los Angeles.
WHAT: Equal Justice Now and Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals are hosting a Virtual Town Hall Meeting with a panel moderated by Judge Greg Mathis and Equal Justice Now co-founder, Tony Smith will be participating in the panel discussion. The panelists will be discussing the recent displays of injustice as well as the importance of voting for change with the residents of Los Angeles County and nationally.
The panel will include Urban League Young Professionals’ Andrew Lewis, activist Trell Thomas, Real Estate Broker and VH1’s Love & Listings star Tai Savet, and Social Impact Strategist Mir Harris. The panel will be discussing voter registration, voting initiatives, voting gentrification, social
justice, and police brutality.
WHERE: Via Zoom
WHEN: Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 11 am to 1 pm (PST) Panel: 11 am
to 12:30 pm and Q&A: 12:30 pm to 1 pm
