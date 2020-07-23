Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 224 Weekend Closure Begins Friday Night in Mahoning Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge preservation work requiring the closure of Route 224 (West State Street) in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County will occur this weekend, Friday night through Monday morning, July 24-27 weather permitting.

Bridge preservation work will occur from 9 p.m. Friday night continuously through 6 a.m. Monday morning requiring the closure of Route 224 between Mohawk School Road and Route 551. All traffic on Route 224 will be detoured.

Posted Detours

West of the Closure

  • Follow Route 224 westbound into Ohio

  • Continue westbound on Route 224 to Route 616

  • Turn right onto Route 616

  • Turn right onto Route 422

  • Follow Route 422 back into Pennsylvania

  • Continue eastbound on Route 422 to I-376

  • Take the ramp to East 376/422 toward Butler/Pittsburgh

  • From I-376, take the ramp to Route 224 (Exit 13) toward State Street/Poland Ohio

  • Follow the ramp to Route 224

  • End detour

East of the Closure

  • Follow Route 224 eastbound to I-376

  • Take the ramp to West I-376/422

  • From I-376, take the ramp to West 422/Business 422 East (Exit 12) toward Youngstown/Sampson Street

  • Take the ramp to West 422 toward Youngstown

  • Follow 422 westbound into Ohio

  • Continue on westbound 422 to Route 616

  • Turn left onto Route 616

  • Turn left onto Route 224

  • Follow Route 224 eastbound back into Pennsylvania

  • End detour

The work is part of a $6.15 million project that also includes Improvement work includes milling and paving, base repairs, drainage improvements, guide rail updates, traffic signal upgrades, minor structure work, highway lighting improvements, signage updates, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

