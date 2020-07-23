Atherton Street Update for Late July

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing an update on its North Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College. Minimal work remains on this job, which is expected to finish later this year. Remaining work includes drainage, sidewalk, signals, and signage. Impacts to vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians will be minimal.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Overall work has included relocation of numerous utility lines, relocation of sewer and water lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, new concrete median, and paving.

The project page for this work can be found at www.penndot.gov/AthertonStreet.

Motorists can expect the following through July 31:

 West Aaron Drive to Curtin Road—entire length of project:

 Minor sidewalk, signal, signing, and drainage work remains.

 Cherry Lane Intersection:

 The contractor plans to install new sidewalk at the Domino’s Pizza corner of the Cherry Lane intersection. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane heading toward the University while this work is performed.

 Park Avenue to Curtin Road:

 The contractor plans to perform pipe inspections for the recently installed pipe. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction while this work is performed.

All work is weather and schedule dependent. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $12.8 million job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

