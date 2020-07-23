Westminster/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103349
TROOPER Tpr. Marina Pacilio
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 07/23/2020 at 0445 hrs.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mile Marker 56.6 Interstate 91 South, Windsor, Vermont
CRASH: Single Vehicle Crash
OPERATOR: Christopher R. Dunn
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/23/2020 at approximately 0445 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 South, at mile marker 56.6, in Windsor, Vermont. Troopers from the VSP Westminster Barracks responded to the location. Upon arrival, Troopers found a commercial box truck, owned by Capital Candy Company, crashed into a rock embankment, in the median. The operator failed to maintain his lane of travel after swerving to avoid an animal in the roadway. There were no injuries. The southbound lane of Interstate 91 was temporarily closed and was reopened after the vehicle was removed.
Trooper Marina Pacilio
Vermont State Police
Westminster
Phone (802) 722-4600