Westminster/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B103349

TROOPER Tpr. Marina Pacilio                            

STATION: VSP Westminster                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2020 at 0445 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mile Marker 56.6 Interstate 91 South, Windsor, Vermont

CRASH: Single Vehicle Crash

 

OPERATOR: Christopher R. Dunn                                      

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/23/2020 at approximately 0445 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 South, at mile marker 56.6, in Windsor, Vermont. Troopers from the VSP Westminster Barracks responded to the location. Upon arrival, Troopers found a commercial box truck, owned by Capital Candy Company, crashed into a rock embankment, in the median. The operator failed to maintain his lane of travel after swerving to avoid an animal in the roadway. There were no injuries. The southbound lane of Interstate 91 was temporarily closed and was reopened after the vehicle was removed.

 

 

 

Trooper Marina Pacilio

Vermont State Police

Westminster

Phone (802) 722-4600

marina.pacilio@vermont.gov

 

