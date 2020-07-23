Westminster/Crash

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, Vermont

On 07/23/2020 at approximately 0445 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 South, at mile marker 56.6, in Windsor, Vermont. Troopers from the VSP Westminster Barracks responded to the location. Upon arrival, Troopers found a commercial box truck, owned by Capital Candy Company, crashed into a rock embankment, in the median. The operator failed to maintain his lane of travel after swerving to avoid an animal in the roadway. There were no injuries. The southbound lane of Interstate 91 was temporarily closed and was reopened after the vehicle was removed.