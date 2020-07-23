The Return

Members of the 153rd Airlift Wing, Wyoming Air National Guard return home after a deployment to the Middle East on July 21, 2020, Cheyenne, Wyo. Family and friends waited anxiously as the plane arrived on the runway and Airmen approached the hangar to greet their loved ones.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
