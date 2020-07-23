Roadway Activity Report for TDOT Region 2 (July 23 - 29, 2020)

DISTRICT 27

CLAY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-294 (WILLOW GROVE RD.) in both directions from LM 3.4 to LM 3.6: Lane closures will occur with signage and flaggers in place. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 8 AM to 3 PM from 07/23/20 through 07/29/20.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Construction of a truck climbing lane EB near MM 339, including grading, drainage, and paving: Nighttime lane closures will occur with queue truck. THP support will be required as the contractor continues to mill and pave the I-40 travel lanes as well as installing guardrail. Work is in progress on the eastbound exit ramp at MM 340. A temporary detour lane with portable barrier rail has been constructed to allow the contractor to safely remove and replace the existing concrete ramp. Motorists should use caution at the MM 340 exit ramp and as they travel through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Charles Blalock and Sons, Inc./Bradley/CNS298]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY I-40 Resurfacing from the SR-101 ramp (MM 321) to east of SR-1 (US-70) (MM 329): The contractor will be installing permanent pavement markings, rumble strips, delineators, and permanent signs as well as performing bridge work on I-40 from the Peavine Road exit (MM 322) to the Crab Orchard exit (MM 329). The eastbound and westbound lanes may be reduced to one lane with nighttime lane closures. The speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph during working hours. Queue trucks and THP will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNT364]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 26.6: Construction signs, portable barrier rail, and temporary traffic signals have been installed. SR-1 (US-70) has been reduced to one lane between Godsey Road and Renegade Mountain Parkway while slope stabilization is in process. The contractor will be milling, paving, and installing horizontal drains. This work may require short time lane closures. Motorists should exercise caution and pay attention to temporary traffic signals as they travel through the work zone.

[Twin K Construction/Bradley/CNT234]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-101 (Peavine Road) Grading, drainage, and paving from Firetower Road to Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard: Motorists should use caution while driving along Peavine Road and be alert for changes in traffic patterns. The posted speed limit has been reduced from 45 MPH to 35 MPH within the work zone. Base stone, paving, blasting operations, storm drain installation, and utility relocation are in progress. Temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages may be needed as these construction activities continue. Peavine Road will be closed from Fairview Blvd to just past the Catoosa / Westchester intersection with detours posted. Motorists should reduce speed on Peavine Road and be alert for construction personnel/equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNQ921]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70N) Resurfacing from SR-1 (US-70) (LM 16.5) to SR-28 (US-127) (LM 16.8), and SR-28 (US-127) resurfacing from south of Elmore Road (LM 15) to Huddle Road (LM 17.9), including bridge deck repair: Milling activities and paving are in progress on SR-24 (Elmore Road) and SR-28 (US-127). Other work will include signal loop replacement, catch basin repair, and permanent pavement marking. This work will require temporary nighttime lane closures with traffic control devices and flagging as necessary. Motorists should be alert as conditions are subject to change each night. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Bradley/CNU144]

DEKALB AND WARREN COUNTY SR-56 Construction of bridges and paving from south of Warren-Dekalb County (LM 24.5) line to East Bryant St (LM 2.9): The contractor will continue installing concrete box culverts and drainage structures. Grade work, bridge work, and utility work on the new roadway alignment are ongoing. No change in traffic patterns, traffic is still using the existing SR-56. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for construction equipment adjacent to the roadway. Flaggers may be present to move equipment across roadway, unload equipment, or complete utility work. A portion of County House Road will be closed to allow the contractor to complete work in that area. Motorists should follow posted signs for County House Road detour until work is complete. Estimated project completion date is May 2022.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/McMinnville/CNT011]

FENTRESS AND OVERTON COUNTY SR-85 Emergency slide repairs at various locations: The contractor continues work on the Overton County side of SR-85 and the road remains closed from LM 17.5 to LM 22.2. This closure will remain in effect until the project completion scheduled for 09/30/20. The Fentress County portion of SR-85 remains open to through traffic. A detour route remains in place for Overton SR-85 and motorists are encouraged to continue using the detour route until the road is opened. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Moore/CNT154]

JACKSON COUNTY SR-151 Construction of a concrete box bridge over Hudson Creek (LM 3.5), including grading, drainage and paving: SR-151 in Jackson County remains closed from LM 3.00 to 4.00. The road closure will remain in effect until 08/15/20. Motorists will use a designated detour route to bypass SR-151. During the road closure, the contractor will remove the existing bridge at LM 3.50 and will replace it with a pre-cast box culvert. Once the bridge is replaced, the contractor will pave a transition to each side of the bridge and then the roadway will be opened back up to traffic. Detour route for this project will be SR-56 from Gainesboro to SR-52 in Red Boiling Springs. Motorists in Red Boiling Springs will use SR-52 to travel to SR-56. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Adams Contracting, LLC/Moore/CNU045]

OVERTON COUNTY SR-111 Resurfacing (microsurfacing) from north of East Netherland Road (LM 1.7) to south of SR-84 (LM 9.4); SR-136 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from the Putnam County line (LM 0) to SR-85 (LM 9.2), including a thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over the Roaring River; and SR-293 resurfacing (microsurfacing) from SR-111 (LM 4.63) to SR-84 (LM 11.23): The contractor will be on site continuing work on SR-136, SR-111, and SR-293. During this work, the contractor will have one lane closed and will have a lane closure in place to allow traffic to flow through the work zone with the assistance of flaggers. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit signs and watch for construction operations within the roadway. On SR-111, the contractor will have one lane closed in each direction and will utilize advanced warning signs, arrow boards, and traffic cones to direct traffic through the work zone. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Hudson Construction Company/Moore/CNU030]

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-135 (S. WILLOW AVE.) both directions from LM 9.7 to LM 8.4: Lane closures will occur between I-40 and State Street with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday with estimated completion date of 07/29/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY Utility Work on SR-290 (W. 12TH ST.) both directions from LM 5.81 to LM 6.38: Lane closures will occur between N. Franklin Road and N. Willow Avenue with signage, barrels and cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 2 PM from 07/15/20 through 10/16/20.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-135 (South Willow Ave.) Resurfacing from south of Grider Road (LM 7.4) to north of State Street (LM 9.75), including bridge expansion joint repair: The contractor will be removing and pouring concrete curb ramps. Nightly lane closures (Sunday through Thursday), during the hours of 9 PM to 6 AM, on SR-135 from South of Grider Rd (LM 7.38) to North of State Street (LM 9.75). Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNU140]

WHITE COUNTY Grading, drainage and paving at Airport Rd. leading up to Upper Cumberland Regional Airport: The contractor will be working on grading and drainage work along Technology Drive and Airport Road during this period. Temporary traffic stoppages may be needed as construction progresses. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

[Rogers Group, Inc./James/CNT259]

DISTRICT 28

BLEDSOE COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-28 (US-127) from south of SR-30 (LM 13.27) to north of Old William Howard Taft Hwy (LM 15.75): The contractor will begin resurfacing operations on SR-28. Motorists, please use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Voiles/CNU143]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 117) Improvement of ramps at Exit 117: Final detail work will take place in this reporting period from 7 PM to 6 AM: on I-24 WB between MM 116 to MM 118 to support this work. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-15 (SOLLACE M. FREEMAN HWY.) in both directions from LM 27.93 to LM 28.69: Intermittent lane closures along SR-15 from Alabama Ave and 12901 Sollace Freeman Hwy. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 07/23/20 through 08/23/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-16 (DECHERD BLVD.) southbound from LM 11.4 to LM 11.45: Intermittent lane closures along SR-16. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 2 PM between 07/20/20 through 08/07/20.

FRANKLIN COUNTY Utility Work on SR-56 (SHERWOOD RD.) in both directions from LM 15.80 to LM 15.80: Intermittent lane closures along SR-56 from 105 Sherwood Rd to 811 Sherwood Rd. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM between 07/23/20 through 08/23/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-50 from west of Frank Woodlee Road (LM 7.0) to Hideaway Cabin Road (LM 13.2): The contractor will begin installation of construction signs 07/27/20, after which the resurfacing operations will proceed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNU149]

GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from east of Bells Mill Road (MM 129.1) to west of the Rest Area (MM 129.4): Work will continue between 7 PM - 6 AM Sunday thru Friday weather permitting. There may be a variable posted speed limit within the work zone area with the possibility of the roadway being reduced to one lane during final progress operations. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Safety personnel and law enforcement will be present. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Hussein/CNT376]

GRUNDY COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-150 (Lakes Road) in both directions from LM 1.5 to LM 2.0: Region 2 Bridge repair will be working in South Cumberland Mountain State Park on Lakes Road repairing a concrete culvert. Work will begin on 07/27/20 and go through 07/28/20. One lane will be closed during the day with traffic control in place.

GRUNDY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-50 in both directions from LM 1.85 to LM 9.34: Intermittent lane closures along SR-50 from Hwy 41 to Hwy 108. Signage and flaggers will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7 AM and 4 PM with an estimated completion of 07/29/20.

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Branch (LM 28.2): Work continues on phase two of this project. The project will continue to have a temporary traffic signal installed reducing the roadway to one, 10 ft. travel lane. The lane closure will remain until project completion scheduled for 05/31/21. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Jamison Construction/Hussein/CNT397]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-108 Repair of the bridge over Piney Creek (LM 18.2): The construction signs have been installed. The signs will remain covered until work begins. Message boards are visible displaying construction beginning 08/03/20. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/McMinnville/CNU189]

GRUNDY COUNTY SR-56 Slide repair from LM 26.4 to LM 26.5: The roadway is reduced to one lane and controlled with traffic signals. The schedule for completion is unknown as a major project is being developed for a permanent repair to the slide.

[TDOT/Miner/TDOT]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 Slope stabilization at LM 27.9: The roadway is reduced to one lane and is controlled by temporary traffic signals. Motorists are encouraged to use caution through this area as the roadway is rough.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on I-24 westbound from MM 160 to MM 161: On 07/23/20, I-24 Westbound over the TN River will be reduced to one lane for bridge maintenance work starting at 7 PM Central. The one lane will be closed for up to three hours, traffic control will be in place.

MARION COUNTY Utility Work on I-24 westbound from MM 24.12 to MM 24.12: Rolling roadblock on I-24 between Exit 164 and Exit 155. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop. Work will take place on 07/29/20 during the hours of 11 AM to 12 PM.

MARION COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-72, US-41) Emergency slope stabilization between LM 25.20 and LM 26.40: The contractor will continue to maintain one lane of travel open to traffic with the restriction of all wide loads. At this time, traffic signals are installed and will remain in place until the project is complete. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and be alert to construction personnel and equipment. RESTRICTIONS: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Hussein/CNT229]

MARION COUNTY SR-27 (Suck Creek Rd) Slope stabilization from LM 26.8 to LM 27.0: Traffic will be reduced to one lane at LM 27.9 with traffic signals for slide remediation work. A new traffic signal will be placed on SR-27 LM 26.9 which will reduce to one lane for slide remediation work.

[TDOT/Miner/MAINT]

MARION COUNTY Old SR-150 Resurfacing from SR-2 (US-64, US-72) (LM 0.0) to New SR-150 (LM 1.2): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations on old SR-150 (Betsy Pack Rd). Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this area. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a flagging operation with equipment and workers present on the road. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Tinsley Asphalt, LLC /Voiles/CNU016]

SEQUATCHIE COUNTY Utility Work on SR-283 (EAST VALLEY RD.) northbound from LM 1.16 to LM 1.16: Intermittent lane closures along East Valley Road. Signage and cones will be present, motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment between 7:30 AM and 11:30 AM on 07/24/20.

VANBUREN COUNTY SR-30 Slope stabilization near LM 16.1: The contractor is working on SR-30 north from LM 15.9 to 16.3. The roadway will be reduced to one lane controlled by a traffic signal. Large trucks heading West on SR-30 headed down the mountain are encouraged to use extreme caution. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Twin K Construction/Voiles/CNT924]

DISTRICT 29

BRADLEY COUNTY Utility Work on SR-2 (KEITH ST. S.W.) northbound from LM 12.53 to LM 12.77: A shoulder and single lane closure between N. Ocoee Street and Stuart Road NE. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM from 05/11/20 through 07/29/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Tunnel cleaning of the McCallie Tunnel on US-11(US-64, SR-2), the Stringers Ridge Tunnel on US-127(SR-8), and the Bachman Tubes on US-41 (US-76, S.R.8): On 07/22/20, (8 PM - 6 AM), there will be a tunnel cleaning operation at the McCallie tunnels using a flagging operation, allowing alternate movements in each direction. Later that night the Bachman Tubes tunnel will be cleaned using a signed detour traffic control operation. On 07/23/20, (8 PM - 6 AM), the Stringers Ridge tunnels will be cleaned using a signed detour. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Diamond Specialized, Inc./Micka/CNU182]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Replacement of Belvoir Ave. bridge over I-24 and I-24 bridges over Germantown Road near MM 183: Lane shifts are in place on I-24 EB and WB under the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, at North and South Terrace approaching the Belvoir Avenue Bridge, and on Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge. Double alternating lane closures will be required on I-24 EB and WB on 7/23/20 and single lane closures between 07/26/20 through 07/29/20 from 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there will be single lane closures in the north and south directions of Germantown Road under the I-24 Bridge and at the intersections with North and South Terrace. These closures will occur on 07/23/20 and 07/24/20, and between 07/27/20 through 07/29/20 from 9 AM to 6 AM the following morning. Motorists should be aware of the Belvoir Avenue Bridge closure and detour that was put into place on 04/20/20. There is a 45 MPH speed limit reduction throughout the project corridor on I-24. Estimated project completion date is August 2021.

[Bell and Associates Construction, LP/Blevins/CMGC03]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 Resurfacing from the Georgia State line to near the ramp to SR-2 (US-41, US-64, US-11, Cummings Hwy): There will be a paving operation on I-24 EB/WB involving lane closures as follows: Sunday - Thursday (8PM - 6AM). This project is continuous from MM 171 at the Georgia line through MM 178, just west of the US-27 split. Expect significant queueing of traffic. Manned attenuator trucks, variable speed limit signs, and two officers will be assisting in this operation. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Micka/CNT374]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction: Watch for trucks entering and exiting project. Traffic should expect multiple lane shifts traveling through the interchange. Lane closures will occur Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM at the following locations: I-75 NB MM 1, I-75 SB MM 3 and I-24 EB MM 184.0 Traffic pacing may occur throughout interchange Sunday nights through Thursday nights between 9 PM and 6 AM. Additionally, there may intermittent shoulder closures at various locations for access to the median and roadside areas. I-75 NB to I-24 WB split has been moved back 1500 feet from its previous location. Welcome Center traffic intending to use I-24 WB now, will have to detour on I-75 NB to Exit 3. Detailed detour information will be available at the Welcome Center. The speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH throughout the interchange.

[C.W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc./Blevins/DB1801]

HAMILTON COUNTY US-27 (I-124) Widening from I-24/US-27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues with activities occurring in the median of US-27. Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the activity area. Detours are posted. Motorists should pay close attention to the detour signage posted. The speed limit on US-27 in the construction zone remains 45 MPH. Weather permitting; the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7 PM and 6 AM. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on US-27. Saturday, 07/25/20) 7 AM A ramp closure will be in place for Northbound US-27 Ramp to West 4th Street. This closure will begin at 7AM Saturday, 07/25/20 and will reopen on Tuesday, 09/15/20. There will be three signed detours for accessing West 4th Street: Carter Street, Martin Luther King Blvd. and Manufacturer’s Road. The Carter Street detour will take northbound US-27 ramp (EXIT 1A) to Carter St. / Martin Luther King Blvd. / Broad St. to W. 4th Street. The Martin Luther King Blvd. detour will take Northbound US-27 ramp (EXIT 1B) to Martin Luther King Blvd. / Broad St. to W. 4th Street. The Manufacturer’s Road detour will take Northbound US-27 ramp to Manufacturer’s Rd. / Southbound US27 to W. 4th Street. RESTRICTIONS: I-124 (US-27)Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNP230]

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Inspection on I-75 in both directions from MM 0.0 to MM 14.5: Region 2 Bridge Inspection will be inspecting the bridges on I-75 on 07/23/20 and 07/27/20 from 7 AM - 5 PM. These will be mobile operations with an attenuator truck closing the shoulder.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Bridge Maintenance on SR-29 (US-27) northbound at LM 11.6: Region 2 Bridge Maintenance will be patching potholes on US-27 over falling Water Creek on 07/30/20 starting at 9 AM. One lane will be closed for this work.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-2 (DODDS AVE.) in both directions from LM 10.10 to LM 11.65: On 07/28/20 between 9 PM and 6 AM, there will be lane closures in both directions for maintenance activities.

HAMILTON COUNTY TDOT Maintenance on SR-8 (WESTSIDE DR.) both directions from LM 5.25 to LM 5.73 : On 07/28/20 from 9 PM to 6 AM, there will be one lane closed in either direction on Westside Drive as TDOT Materials and Tests division takes core samples.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-320 (E. BRAINERD RD.) westbound from LM 3.29 to LM 5.77: Lane closure between Shady Rest Road and Greens Road with flaggers, signage, barrels and/or cones. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/20/20 through 07/29/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (SIGNAL MOUNTAIN RD.) northbound from LM 11.85 to LM 11.95: A shoulder and single lane closure between Citygreen Way and Hedgewood Drive. Signage and cones will be present. Motorists should use caution through the area and be aware of personnel and equipment between 9 AM and 3 PM on 07/29/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound at LM 21.15: A lane closure will be in place at the intersection of Taft Highway and McAmis Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (TAFT HWY.) northbound at LM 22.97: A lane closure will occur at the intersection of Taft Highway and Corral Road with signage and flaggers present. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Traffic may be reduced to a single lane in some locations between 9 AM to 3 PM from 07/09/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY Utility Work on SR-8 (W. MAIN ST.) eastbound from LM 8.26 to LM 7.3: Mobile lane closures along W. Main Street from Cowart Street to Central Avenue as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 2 PM from 05/28/20 through 08/05/20.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) Repair of the bridge over Big Soddy Creek (LM 20.6): During this report period the contractor will have traffic restricted with one lane of SR-29 south-bound closed over Big Soddy Creek. Additionally, one lane of SR-111 southbound will be closed as it approaches the SR-29 junction. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU046]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (US-64, US-11) Improvement of the intersection at Edgmon Road in Collegedale (LM 22.7), including grading, drainage and paving: During this report period, the contractor will be performing grading, drainage and paving. Extra care should be taken while trucks entering & exiting the roadway. Additional flaggers will be onsite as needed. Estimated project completion date is May 2021.

[Talley Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU012]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) Improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, to install power poles and transfer lines. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/23/20, 07/27/20, 07/28/20, and 07/29/20 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2025.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT336]

MCMINN COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-39 from Maple Street (LM 15.2) to east of County Road 469 (LM 19.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will be installing construction signs and mobilizing equipment to the project. Beginning 07/27/20, daily lane closures will be in place to support resurfacing activities. These closures will be in effect from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control in the work zone. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Rogers Group, Inc./Wagner/CNU211]

MCMINN AND POLK COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-163 from west of CR-750 (Pinegrove Road) (LM 9.0) in McMinn County to US-411 (SR-30) (LM 1.0) in Polk County: During this reporting period, the contractor will be installing construction signs and mobilizing equipment to the project. Beginning 07/27/2020, daily lane closures will be in place to support resurfacing activities. These closures will be in effect from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM Monday through Friday. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control in the work zone. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU137]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 Repair of bridge over Hiwassee River (LM 5.22): During this report period, the contractor will have the roadway reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic signals. Additional flaggers will be on site as needed. Estimated project completion date is September 2020.

[Mid-State Construction Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT103]

POLK COUNTY Utility Work on SR-33 (HWY. 411) in both directions from LM 9.92 to LM 14.03: Mobile lane closures at the SR-40 junction to Ocoee River Bridge as crews transition work zone. Motorists should use caution and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zones. Signage, cones, and flaggers will be present between 9 AM to 3 PM with an estimated completion of 09/30/20.

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Emergency slope stabilization near LM 20.5: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to construct a haul road near LM 20.5 on SR-40 (US-64). The eastbound truck climbing lane is closed at this location and will remain closed for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed to 35 mph in the work zone due to a lane shift and to watch for trucks entering/leaving the highway. Estimated project completion date is July 2021.

[Wright Brothers Construction Company, Inc./Wagner/CNU909]

POLK COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) Repair of bridges over North Potato Creek (LM 26.93): During this reporting period the contractor will continue work on painting the steel beams on the eastbound bridge and the demolition of the old bridge rail from the westbound bridge. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on US-64 for the duration of construction. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone due to reduced lane widths. RESTRICTIONS: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[Jones Bros. Contractors, LLC/Wagner/CNT062]

POLK COUNTY Boanerges Church Road construction of a bridge over Old Fort Creek: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working to install concrete walls for portions of the new bridge. This work will occur weather permitting. Boanerges Church Road is closed to all traffic for the duration of construction. Detour signs are posted diverting traffic around the closure onto SR-313 and US-411. Estimated project completion date is October 2020.

[Summers-Taylor, Inc./Wagner/CNT279]

RHEA COUNTY TDOT Contractor on SR-30 (STATE HWY. 30) in both directions from LM 4.0 to LM 4.2: There could be shoulder closures along this section of the roadway supporting construction (intersection of SR 443 & SR 30).

RHEA COUNTY Grading, drainage, construction of bridges, paving and signals on a S.I.A. route serving Nokian Tyres: The portion of US-27 in front of the Nokian Tyres entry will continue to experience a traffic shift with no shoulders. The significant movement of construction haul vehicles in and out of the site continues. The travelling public should be alert. Estimated project completion date is October 2022.

[Dement Construction Company, LLC/Micka/CNU014]

REGION WIDE

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance drainage work: There will be possible short-term lane and shoulder closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to clean rock and debris from ditches on an as-needed basis. One lane will always be maintained.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 TDOT Maintenance pothole repair and pavement patching: There will be possible short-term emergency lane closures at various locations in Region 2 in order to repair potholes and patch pavement on an as-needed basis. Depending on location and severity these repairs may be done during the day or at night. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT Operations/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sundays through Thursdays and daily on state routes. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Cumberland Guardrail, Inc./McMinnville/CNU107]

REGION 2 Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. Work hours are 9 AM to 3:30 PM. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is January 2023.

[NABCO Electric Company, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNT354]

REGION 2 Sweeping and drain cleaning on various interstate and state routes: There will be a drain cleaning operation at the following locations: 1) I-40 EB/WB (MM 267-274 & MM 295-297) requiring inside lane closures. 2) I-24 EB/WB, Hamilton county (MM171-181) requiring outside shoulder closures. This work will be coordinated with the OGFC paving project. Additionally, there will be a region-wide sweeping operation that will use a mobile lane closure to clean interstates and selected state routes. Estimated project completion date is February 2021.

[Blevins Enterprises, Inc./Micka/CNT329]

REGION 2 TDOT mowing operations: There will be possible short-term lane closures at various locations on interstates and state routes in Region 2 in order to perform mowing activities on an as-needed basis. In addition to performing the work, regional Operations crews will also provide traffic control.

[TDOT/Maintenance/R2MAINT]

REGION 2 On-call pavement marking and the retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing retracing of pavement markings on various routes throughout Van Buren, Rhea, and Bledsoe Counties. Routes in Van Buren County include SR-1 and SR-30. Routes in Rhea County include SR-30. Routes in Bledsoe County include SR-28. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is June 2021.

[Reynolds Sealing and Striping, Inc./James/CNU075]

REGION 2 Random on-call signing on various interstate and state routes: Beginning on 07/20/20, the contractor will be installing sign footers on the shoulder of various locations on state and interstate routes in Bradley, Hamilton, Putnam, and White Counties. No impact on traffic is anticipated due to these activities. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through these areas when workers are present. Estimated project completion date is July 2020.

[Superior Traffic Control, LLC/Inc./Voiles/CNT190]

REGION 2 Longitudinal joint stabilization on various State Routes: The contractor may have short term lane closures while performing Longitudinal Joint Stabilization operations. At least one lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed. Estimated project completion date is August 2020.

[Pavement Restorations, Inc./Osbonlighter/CNU134]

REGION 2 On-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any work that is performed. Estimated project completion date is December 2020.

[LU, Inc./McMinnville/CNT292]

REGION 2 Relensing of snowplowable pavement markers on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be performing temporary lane closures from 8PM – 6AM to replace snowplowable pavement markers on various routes throughout Franklin, Grundy, and Marion Counties. Routes in Franklin County include SR-16, SR-121, and SR-127. Routes in Grundy County include SR-15 and SR-150. Routes in Marion County include I-24, SR-2, SR-134, and SR-422. Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be alert of all traffic signage, personnel, and equipment. Estimated project completion date is November 2020.

[W.L. Markers Inc./James/CNU068]

RESTRICTIONS

GRUNDY COUNTY - CNT397: Loads wider than 10' should seek alternate route.

MARION COUNTY - CNT229: Restriction of all wide loads will remain in place until project is complete.

HAMILTON COUNTY - CNP230: I-124 (US-27)Northbound Exit 1C 4th St. Off Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27)Southbound Exit 1C 4th St Of Ramp: No oversize/over dimensional loads; I-124 (US-27) Southbound Exit 1-B Martin Luther King Blvd. Off Ramp: No oversized/over dimensional loads; Martin Luther King Blvd. between Chestnut St. and Gateway Ave.: No oversized/over dimensional loads.

POLK COUNTY - CNT062: 12 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Westbound 14 ft. maximum width LM 26.93 Eastbound.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity.

Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. All times are local.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel or Chattanooga area alerts @Chattanooga511 or any of TDOT's other Twitter pages. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

In 2016, the Tennessee Department of Transportation lost three workers in the line of duty. All three were struck by passing motorists. Those tragedies bring the total number of TDOT lives lost to 112. We don't want to lose another member of our TDOT family. We're asking you to WORK WITH US. To learn more, go to the website at https://www.tn.gov/tdot/work-with-us/.

