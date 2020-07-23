Kennedy Announces The March For The Innocents to Honor the Innocent Victims of the Senseless Violence

Praises Operation Legend

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES , July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ronda Kennedy, the Republican nominee for U.S. Congress in California’s Twenty-Sixth District, announces her support for Operation LeGend, President Trump’s law enforcement initiative that sends federal agents from various federal agencies to aid city and county law enforcement officers. It is named in honor of LeGend Taliferro, a four-year-old boy who was senselessly shot to death in his sleep last month when a still-unidentified gunman opened fire on his family’s apartment in Kansas City. Kennedy further announced that she would be leading a march to honor LeGend Taliferro and other innocent victims of the violence that has come from weeks of protests and riots calling it, the March for the Innocents. Kennedy noted that many victims of the senseless violence that has wracked the nation have been innocent young children like LeGend. Kennedy invited Congresswoman Julia Brownley and Black Lives Matter to join her in the March for the Innocents.

“Our nation is being wracked by senseless violence and the victims are far too often innocent young children like LeGend Taliferro, a four year old,” said Ronda Kennedy. “Where are the protests and marches for him; for 8 year old, Secoriea Turner; for Royta De'Marco Giles, age 8; Davon McNeal, 11 years old; Natalia Wallace, 7 years old, and all the other innocent victims?”

“That is why I am holding the March for the Innocents,” continued Kennedy. “Their lives mattered. We need to honor their memory and ensure that this wave of violence and lawlessness that has swept across the nation.

“The President and Attorney General are taking the steps to end this violence with Operation LeGend,” concluded Kennedy. “I wholeheartedly support this initiative.”

Ronda Kennedy is currently a practicing lawyer in Ventura County as well as the Dean of a California law school. She lives in Oak Park with her husband Michael and is a mother of six including her seven-year-old triplets, Annabel, Bianca, and Liam.

