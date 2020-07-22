Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 784 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,916 in the last 365 days.

2020-07-22 16:32:16.327 Marshall Man Wins Show Me Cash Jackpot Worth $62,000

2020-07-22 16:32:16.327

Story Photo

The jackpot winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s July 7 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Casey’s General Store, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall. Marshall resident Ricardo Lenares won the $62,000 jackpot by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 16, 17, 23, 35 and 36. 

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $251,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Saline County won more than $3.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $357,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $718,000 went to education programs in the county.

You just read:

2020-07-22 16:32:16.327 Marshall Man Wins Show Me Cash Jackpot Worth $62,000

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.