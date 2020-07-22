2020-07-22 16:32:16.327 Marshall Man Wins Show Me Cash Jackpot Worth $62,000

2020-07-22 16:32:16.327

The jackpot winning ticket from the Missouri Lottery’s July 7 Show Me Cash drawing was sold at Casey’s General Store, 121 E. Eastwood St., in Marshall. Marshall resident Ricardo Lenares won the $62,000 jackpot by matching all five winning numbers drawn: 16, 17, 23, 35 and 36.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Tonight’s Show Me Cash Jackpot is an estimated $251,000.

Last fiscal year, players in Saline County won more than $3.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $357,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $718,000 went to education programs in the county.