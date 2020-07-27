Lazarus Naturals Selects TraceGains for Supplier Management and Compliance
TraceGains has strengthened its leadership position in the growing CBD business by signing Lazarus Naturals as a customer.
Partnering with TraceGains allows the team at Lazarus Naturals to verifiably and publicly hold the company to the highest standards as purveyors of quality, safe ingredients.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for food, beverage, supplement, and CPG companies, has strengthened its leadership position in the growing CBD business by signing Lazarus Naturals, one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest hemp-derived CBD producers, as a customer. Lazarus is the third major player in the CBD space that TraceGains has signed this year.
— Lazarus Naturals Vice President of Government Affairs Dylan Summers
“Lazarus Naturals is partnering with an innovator in the supply chain solutions industry to improve our supplier base and accelerate our go-to-market strategy for new products,” Lazarus Naturals Vice President of Operations, Cainan Garcia, explained. “Their platform will allow us to streamline our operations and improve our existing product line to ensure our customers receive the highest quality and most affordable products on the market.”
Reputable CBD brands use third-party labs to test raw materials and batches of finished products for residual solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, microbial impurities, and potency. The resulting reports, referred to as Certificates of Analysis or COAs, reassure consumers that the products contain exactly what the label states. Lazarus Naturals provides customers with easy access to COAs for each product on its website.
Due to a lack of federal regulations applicable to CBD testing, CBD companies set their testing standards and make internal COA pass/fail determinations. Lazarus Naturals raises the bar in the CBD industry with its commitment to relying on the foremost authorities on product safety and quality. Lazarus Naturals’ testing standards are based on and consistent with the Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization, and American Herbal Products Association guidelines.
Lazarus Naturals has adopted these best-in-class standards for the CBD it extracts from the hemp grown on its farms in Central Oregon, as well as ingredients it purchases from third-party suppliers. Using TraceGains Supplier Management software, Lazarus can automate the management of these suppliers on a regulatory front. In contrast, its Supplier Compliance solution allows the company to scan COAs digitally, eliminating the manual process of looking at each document individually.
“Given the FDA’s lack of regulatory clarity for hemp-derived cannabinoid products and the inconsistent standards for quality and practices state-to-state, hemp companies must self-regulate to ensure consumer safety,” Lazarus Naturals Vice President of Government Affairs Dylan Summers said. “Some businesses rise to the challenge while others take advantage of the limited oversight. Partnering with TraceGains allows the team at Lazarus Naturals to verifiably and publicly hold the company to the highest standards as purveyors of quality, safe ingredients.”
“A traditional ERP system can’t support the company’s regulatory compliance requirements, so Lazarus contacted TraceGains to manage that part of the business. In the future, the company can combine data from TraceGains with ERP data for complete supply chain visibility,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a supplier compliance, quality management, and networked product development platform that helps food, supplement, and CPG companies deliver on brand promise. TraceGains Network is where R&D, procurement, quality, and regulatory departments collaborate with suppliers globally to bring safe products to market faster. Thousands of supplier locations and data sources are combined to identify and qualify suppliers, precisely source items and ingredients, build recipes, create and negotiate specifications, and automatically collect supporting documentation. On average, companies find that 80% of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate immediately. Managing risk is easy with automatic alerts for key ingredients and formulas, and daily system updates on new and emerging supply chain threats and regulatory issues.
About Lazarus Naturals
Founded in 2014 on the belief that CBD should be accessible for everybody, Lazarus Naturals produces high-quality products that are effective, not expensive. The company is fully vertically integrated – from its Central Oregon hemp farms to its in-house extraction, formulation, and packaging – allowing the company to deliver the lowest cost per milligram CBD tinctures, topicals, capsules, and more. It also offers an Assistance Program that provides a 60% discount to veterans, individuals on long-term disability, and low-income households. An ardent advocate for hemp, Lazarus Naturals is a founding member of the Association of Western Hemp Professionals and belongs to the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, American Herbal Products Association, Oregon Farm Bureau, and the Oregon Industrial Hemp Farmers Association.
