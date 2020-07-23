Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
M-24 project update: Burdick Street three-week closure in Oxford in northern Oakland County starts July 25

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITIES: Orion Township Oxford Township Village of Lake Orion Village of Oxford

ROADWAYS: M-24 (Lapeer Road) Burdick Street

START DATE: Saturday, July 25, 2020 7 a.m.

PROJECT COMPLETION DATE: Late fall 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $33 million to reconstruct and resurface parts of M-24 in Oakland County. The project limits are between Goldengate Street in Orion Township and Harriet Street in Oxford Township, with the villages of Oxford and Lake Orion also being affected.

Stay informed about this project at www.RestoreM24.info; e-mail updates can be requested at the website.

Project map

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning Saturday, eastbound and westbound Burdick Street will be closed at M-24 intersection. No through-traffic will be allowed at M-24 and Burdick Street. All traffic will be detoured.

DETOUR: Eastbound Burdick Street traffic will use southbound Pontiac Street, eastbound Drahner Road, northbound Oxford Lake Drive, and northbound Glaspie Street back to eastbound Burdick Street.

Westbound Burdick Street traffic will use southbound Glaspie Street, westbound Broadway Street, southbound M-24, westbound Drahner Road, and northbound Pontiac Street back to westbound Burdick Street.

SAFETY BENEFIT: Extending the center left-turn lanes, improving the pavement surface, adjusting lane widths, and consolidating driveways will increase motorist safety by reducing the number of crashes in this area.

