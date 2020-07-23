Short-term Closure of Kittanning Street in Butler County

State Route 2004 (Kittanning Street) in Butler County will close Saturday, July 25 until Monday, July 27. During this time, the road will be closed to all vehicular traffic at the railroad crossing.

During the closure, Frontier Railroad will replace tracks and railroad ties on this section of SR 2004. To detour, motorists can take East Jefferson Street (PA 68) to US 422 to Mitchell Hill Road (State Route 2006).

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.