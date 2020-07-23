Court News ...

Mandatory Survey regarding COVID-19

The Supreme Court is requiring all bar applicants who are taking the July 2020 Bar Examination to respond to a survey regarding COVID-19 symptoms and precautionary measures. The Court is using SurveyMonkey to send the survey to each bar applicant. You will receive an email with a link to the survey. Please check your junk or spam email folders if you do not see an email in your inbox. Initial responses to the survey are due by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. You will be able to change your answers after this time if your situation changes.