Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,903 in the last 365 days.

Mandatory Survey regarding COVID-19

Court News ...

Mandatory Survey regarding COVID-19

The Supreme Court is requiring all bar applicants who are taking the July 2020 Bar Examination to respond to a survey regarding COVID-19 symptoms and precautionary measures.  The Court is using SurveyMonkey to send the survey to each bar applicant.  You will receive an email with a link to the survey.  Please check your junk or spam email folders if you do not see an email in your inbox.  Initial responses to the survey are due by 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.  You will be able to change your answers after this time if your situation changes.

You just read:

Mandatory Survey regarding COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.