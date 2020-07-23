- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 12-18)

SALT LAKE CITY (July 23, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,067 for the week of July 12 to July 18, 2020 with a total of $78,252,671 of benefits paid. There were 88,134 continued claims filed during that same week.

Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 12-18 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/12 to 07/18 4,514 77,324 $21,720,274 $42,592,170 Week Prior (07/05 to 07/11) 4,828 -6.5% 80,048 -3.4% $22,303,225 -2.6% $43,297,680 2019 Weekly Average 1,131 299% 8,856 771.1% $2,876,354 655% Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 12-18 New Claims % Change Continued Claims % Change Benefits Paid % Change $600 Stimulus 07/12 to 07/18 1,492 10,810 $3,694,965 $8,409,600 Week Prior (07/05 to 07/11) 1,493 -0.1% 9,033 19% $4,486,858 -17.6% $10,423,200 Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) July 12-18 Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15 to July 18, 2020 New Claims % Change Benefits Paid Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) PEUC (Federal) $600 Stimulus (Federal) 07/12 to 07/18 1,061 $1,692,203 209,586 39,290 7,786 Week Prior (07/05 to 07/11) 985 7.711% $1,478,320 $364,557,462 $39,318,417 $11,423,930 $730,810,051

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 11, 2020 was 4,959. A total of 4,922 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The pandemic has placed unprecedented demands on the unemployment insurance program, but the staff have and continue to do an incredible job meeting the need, issuing over $1.1 billion in benefits to eligible Utahns,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The added support of the $600 federal stimulus expires across all programs on July 25, 2020. This program provided temporary relief for many until economic recovery began to resume, allowing ongoing stability to now be found in employment.”

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

