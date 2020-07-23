- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (July 12-18)
SALT LAKE CITY (July 23, 2020) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 7,067 for the week of July 12 to July 18, 2020 with a total of $78,252,671 of benefits paid. There were 88,134 continued claims filed during that same week.
|
Traditional Unemployment Insurance Claims - July 12-18
|
New Claims
|
% Change
|
Continued Claims
|
% Change
|
Benefits Paid
|
% Change
|
$600 Stimulus
|
07/12 to 07/18
|
4,514
|
77,324
|
$21,720,274
|
$42,592,170
|
Week Prior
(07/05 to 07/11)
|
4,828
|
-6.5%
|
80,048
|
-3.4%
|
$22,303,225
|
-2.6%
|
$43,297,680
|
2019 Weekly Average
|
1,131
|
299%
|
8,856
|
771.1%
|
$2,876,354
|
655%
|
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Claims - July 12-18
|
New Claims
|
% Change
|
Continued Claims
|
% Change
|
Benefits
Paid
|
% Change
|
$600 Stimulus
|
07/12 to 07/18
|
1,492
|
10,810
|
$3,694,965
|
$8,409,600
|
Week Prior
(07/05 to 07/11)
|
1,493
|
-0.1%
|
9,033
|
19%
|
$4,486,858
|
-17.6%
|
$10,423,200
|
Pandemic Extended Unemployment Claims (PEUC) July 12-18
|
Total New Claims and Benefits Paid
March 15 to July 18, 2020
|
New Claims
|
% Change
|
Benefits
Paid
|
Traditional
(State)
|
PUA
(Federal)
|
PEUC
(Federal)
|
$600 Stimulus
(Federal)
|
07/12 to 07/18
|
1,061
|
$1,692,203
|
209,586
|
39,290
|
7,786
|
Week Prior (07/05 to 07/11)
|
985
|
7.711%
|
$1,478,320
|
$364,557,462
|
$39,318,417
|
$11,423,930
|
$730,810,051
The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of July 11, 2020 was 4,959. A total of 4,922 met the same criteria during the previous week.
“The pandemic has placed unprecedented demands on the unemployment insurance program, but the staff have and continue to do an incredible job meeting the need, issuing over $1.1 billion in benefits to eligible Utahns,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The added support of the $600 federal stimulus expires across all programs on July 25, 2020. This program provided temporary relief for many until economic recovery began to resume, allowing ongoing stability to now be found in employment.”
New Claims (Weekly)
Continued Claims (Weekly)
If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.
###