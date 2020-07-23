4iiii Innovations Inc. to power Cervélo Cycles in new deal
4iiii PRECISION PRO Powermeters to be fitted as standard on new Caledonia-5 and Cervélo 5-level models in 2021COCHRANE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4iiii Innovations Inc. is proud to announce a new collaboration with Cervélo Cycles. Cervélo Cycles will be fitting 4iiii PRECISION PRO Powermeters as standard on the recently unveiled 2021 Cervélo road bike as well as their top-of-the-range bicycles - the prestigious “5-level”, including the S5.
The Caledonia was inspired by the R3 mud, a team-only Roubaix bike ridden by Johan Van Summeren to victory at the 2011 Roubaix and the Cervélo S5 was ridden by Mark Cavendish to multiple victories including Tour de France stage wins. Similarly, 4iiii equipped bikes have won Paris-Roubaix, stages of the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. This year, André Greipel and the Israel Start-Up Nation UCI Men's World Tour team as well as the Tibco SVB UCI Women's World Tour team are all riding with 4iiii Powermeters.
This move by Cervélo signals industry confidence in the 4iiii PRECISION PRO Powermeter’s accuracy and reliability. The top-of-the-range 5-level demands the best performance from their components. This is exactly what 4iiii brings to the table with their proprietary tri-axial strain gauges technology that delivers highly accurate and consistent power measurement.
Maria Benson, Director Product Management, Cervélo Cycles added "We're really excited to partner with 4iiii Innovations Inc. to offer power meters on many of our 5-level bikes for model year 2021. The high degree of accuracy and lightweight solution make 4iiii PRECISION PRO Powermeters a natural fit for Cervélo bikes. Discerning customers now expect their bikes to roll off the shop floor complete with the accessories they would have had to purchase separately in the past, and we're proud to be able to meet that expectation."
Shane Pegg, Director of Brand, 4iiii commented “This is a very positive step for 4iiii to be chosen as the power meter to be installed as standard on Cervélo Cycles’ top-of-the-range 5-level as well as their new Caledonia Road bike. This partnership is the coming together of two industry leaders known for product innovation and quality which can only serve to benefit the consumer. There is a growing demand among cyclists of all abilities to use a power meter and 4iiii offers the most affordable, accurate and reliable power measurements on the market.”
About 4iiii Innovations Inc.
4iiii Innovations Inc. is a Canadian sports technology company based in Cochrane, Alberta. 4iiii Innovations Inc. is a team of engineers and athletes dedicated to improving personal performance through the development of superior training tools, including cycling power meters, heart rate monitors, and cycling trainers for the outdoor and indoor cycling and fitness markets. The company seeks to build not only the best and most accurate equipment but to do so at an affordable price so that every athlete can gain the benefits of better training. 4iiii equipped bikes ridden by the likes of Tom Boonen and Peter Sagan have won World Championship events, Paris-Roubaix and stages of the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The company currently sponsors many professional teams including André Greipel and the Israeli Start-Up Nation and TIBCO Silicon Valley Bank UCI World Tour Pro Cycling teams. Complementing the benefits of power meter data, 4iiii Innovations Inc. also offers the Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitor and Fliiiight Smart Trainer. Viiiiva not only measures your heart rate, but also stores up to 65 hours of data from connected sensors and lets you bridge ANT+ devices to bluetooth-enabled devices like your phone, tablet, or PC. Fliiiight is a silent, non-contact smart trainer that raises the bar for accessible quiet indoor training. Learn more at 4iiii.com.
