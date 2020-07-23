KADRO ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL RE-PLATFORMING OF BOSS PETEDGE TO MAGENTO COMMERCE

Two eCommerce websites deliver an enhanced user experience for pet professionals and wholesale buyers.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KADRO was selected by Boss Pet Products, Inc. (dba Boss PetEdge) to engineer the re-platforming of their two B2B eCommerce websites and CRM system from a legacy SAP Web Channel Experience Management (WCEM) implementation to Magento Commerce, while maintaining their real-time connectivity to their SAP ECC ERP system.

The PetEdge site provides professional pet grooming supplies and equipment for pet groomers, stylists, salons and other pet professionals. The Boss PetEdge Dealer Services site provides wholesale pet products for a wide range of retailers including Pet Specialty, hardware, farm and general merchandise stores, as well as veterinarians, humane societies and doggie daycares that offer pet products for resale.

Boss PetEdge provided Kadro with a set of key features and capabilities that the Magento Commerce solution must provide to meet Boss PetEdge’s business and technical objectives. These included custom Magento admin tools for large bulk product on-boarding and staging, multi-site Magento instance handling both business units for selling products directly to pet professionals and selling large wholesale orders through Boss PetEdge's Dealer Services, complete data migration and conversion from pre-existing site to new Magento Commerce site for product catalog and more. Learn more by visiting the Boss PetEdge page in the Portfolio area of the Kadro website.

"Kadro is honored to be entrusted by Boss PetEdge to deliver next generation eCommerce sites for their growing business. We are grateful for their partnership," said Rick Johnson, President and CEO of Kadro Solutions Inc. "Achieving parity across all aspects of a complex eCommerce system as you replace it with a new platform is a challenging job to engineer and deliver. Our entire Kadro team is very thankful to the Boss PetEdge team for their collaboration and teamwork to deliver a solution we are all proud of."

The two new Magento-powered websites, which were launched in May 2020, deliver an enhanced user experience for pet professionals and wholesale buyers, an improved mobile shopping experience, enhanced tools for content and product catalog management and robust integrations with back-end systems, the company’s custom CRM system and the websites order management functionality.

“Evolving our eCommerce business with Magento Commerce is paramount to delivering on the needs and expectations of our customers. Completing this major project without incurring any downtime was a tremendous success and Kadro lead us expertly every step of the way,” stated Chris Miller, President Boss Pet Products.

