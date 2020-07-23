Only half a dozen AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 test
AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020
Six popular security products for Windows approved for protection against fraudulent websites
A good phishing protection can protect you from major scams by cybercriminals and save you a lot of money.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, INNSBRUCK, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO-certified independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released details of its 2020 anti-phishing certification tests. Phishing is a means of stealing confidential user login data, giving attackers access to the victims’ accounts. It involves creating fraudulent copies of e.g. Internet banking websites, and tricking users into logging into them by means of spoofed emails that claim to be from the respective bank.
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
Many antivirus and Internet security products offer phishing protection. Should the user accidentally click on a link to a phishing website, the page should be blocked and a warning shown to the user.
AV-Comparatives evaluated submitted Windows products against more than 500 phishing URLs. To be certified, a product had to detect and block at least 85% of these. To ensure that the security programs do not provide protection at the expense of false alarms, a false-positives test was also carried out. Products had to demonstrate that they do not block any legitimate Internet banking websites.
Only six of the tested products were certified. These are, in alphabetical order:
Avast Free Antivirus
AVG Free Antivirus
Avira Antivirus Pro
Bitdefender Internet Security
Kaspersky Internet Security
Trend Micro Internet Security
For further details of the test and the individual scores obtained, please see https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-phishing-certification-test-2020/
Like all AV-Comparatives, these test reports are accessible to everyone free of charge.
