Only half a dozen AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 test

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020

AV-Comparatives Anti-Phishing Certification 2020

Six popular security products for Windows approved for protection against fraudulent websites

A good phishing protection can protect you from major scams by cybercriminals and save you a lot of money.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, INNSBRUCK, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO-certified independent security testing lab AV-Comparatives has released details of its 2020 anti-phishing certification tests. Phishing is a means of stealing confidential user login data, giving attackers access to the victims’ accounts. It involves creating fraudulent copies of e.g. Internet banking websites, and tricking users into logging into them by means of spoofed emails that claim to be from the respective bank.

Many antivirus and Internet security products offer phishing protection. Should the user accidentally click on a link to a phishing website, the page should be blocked and a warning shown to the user.

AV-Comparatives evaluated submitted Windows products against more than 500 phishing URLs. To be certified, a product had to detect and block at least 85% of these. To ensure that the security programs do not provide protection at the expense of false alarms, a false-positives test was also carried out. Products had to demonstrate that they do not block any legitimate Internet banking websites.

Only six of the tested products were certified. These are, in alphabetical order:

Avast Free Antivirus
AVG Free Antivirus
Avira Antivirus Pro
Bitdefender Internet Security
Kaspersky Internet Security
Trend Micro Internet Security

For further details of the test and the individual scores obtained, please see https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-phishing-certification-test-2020/

Like all AV-Comparatives, these test reports are accessible to everyone free of charge.

https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-phishing-certification-test-2020/

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Only half a dozen AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 test

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
Nur ein halbes Dutzend Antivirus-Produkte, wurden für ihren Anti-Phishing-Schutz von AV-Comparatives 2020 zertifiziert
Only half a dozen AV products certified for phishing protection in AV-Comparatives’ 2020 test
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Langzeit-Antivirus-Testbericht für 19 führende Endpoint Security Solutions
View All Stories From This Author