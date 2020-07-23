Native American-Owned ReadyMax Institutional Health & Safety LLC provides Medical PPE To Hospitals and Public Agencies
Native American-Owned Supplier of Medical PPE Expands Product Line With Full FDA Compliance and Industry-Leading PricesDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyMax Institutional Health & Safety LLC ("ReadyMax Institutional") has expanded its medical PPE product line and offers industry-leading prices and service. ReadyMax Institutional provides buyers with an option to purchase from a Native American and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)-owned PPE supplier offering a broad range of medical PPE products, including surgical masks, face shields, surgical garments, sanitary gloves, infrared thermometers and other medical products. ReadyMax Institutional has contracted with ReadyMax, Inc. to provide logistics and import services. ReadyMax, Inc, is a Sparks, Nevada-based FDA-registered Medical Device Initial Importer with registered factories specializing in the production of these devices.
Chris Cuzalina, who is a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation and Managing Director of ReadyMax Institutional, commented, "We are pleased to offer such a broad range of products to public agencies and institutional buyers. There are a limited number of Native American-owned medical PPE suppliers in the market, and we offer high quality products at very competitive prices. The relationship with ReadyMax, Inc. allows us to import medical products from FDA-registered foreign factories with the assurance of high quality and industry-leading prices."
ReadyMax, Inc. CEO Jim Duffy added, "The relationship with ReadyMax Institutional provides this Native American-owned entity the benefit of our combined buying strength and import capabilities. Our products provide a 100% guaranty of compliance with relevant medical standards backed by a US-based FDA-registered Medical Device Initial Importer".
ReadyMax Institutional customers can view products and access an Institutional Customer Service Representative via the ReadyMax website at www.readymax.com/institutional.
For more information, contact Chris Cuzalina at 214-616-7946, or Jim Duffy at 775-473-9912.
www.readymax.com
