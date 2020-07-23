Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,973 in the last 365 days.

Native American-Owned ReadyMax Institutional Health & Safety LLC provides Medical PPE To Hospitals and Public Agencies

Native American-Owned Supplier of Medical PPE Expands Product Line With Full FDA Compliance and Industry-Leading Prices

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyMax Institutional Health & Safety LLC ("ReadyMax Institutional") has expanded its medical PPE product line and offers industry-leading prices and service. ReadyMax Institutional provides buyers with an option to purchase from a Native American and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE)-owned PPE supplier offering a broad range of medical PPE products, including surgical masks, face shields, surgical garments, sanitary gloves, infrared thermometers and other medical products. ReadyMax Institutional has contracted with ReadyMax, Inc. to provide logistics and import services. ReadyMax, Inc, is a Sparks, Nevada-based FDA-registered Medical Device Initial Importer with registered factories specializing in the production of these devices.

Chris Cuzalina, who is a tribal member of the Choctaw Nation and Managing Director of ReadyMax Institutional, commented, "We are pleased to offer such a broad range of products to public agencies and institutional buyers. There are a limited number of Native American-owned medical PPE suppliers in the market, and we offer high quality products at very competitive prices. The relationship with ReadyMax, Inc. allows us to import medical products from FDA-registered foreign factories with the assurance of high quality and industry-leading prices."

ReadyMax, Inc. CEO Jim Duffy added, "The relationship with ReadyMax Institutional provides this Native American-owned entity the benefit of our combined buying strength and import capabilities. Our products provide a 100% guaranty of compliance with relevant medical standards backed by a US-based FDA-registered Medical Device Initial Importer".

ReadyMax Institutional customers can view products and access an Institutional Customer Service Representative via the ReadyMax website at www.readymax.com/institutional.

For more information, contact Chris Cuzalina at 214-616-7946, or Jim Duffy at 775-473-9912.

www.readymax.com

Chris Cuzalina
ReadyMax Institutional
+1 214-616-7946
email us here

You just read:

Native American-Owned ReadyMax Institutional Health & Safety LLC provides Medical PPE To Hospitals and Public Agencies

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.