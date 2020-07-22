Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ReadyMax Receives FDA Medical Device Initial Importer Registration For PPE Products

ReadyMax, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of medical, hearing and vision PPE products, receives FDA registration to import medical devices.

SPARKS, NEVADA, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReadyMax, Inc. has received an FDA Medical Device Initial Importer registration for various personal protective equipment ("PPE") products, including medical and surgical facemasks, face shields, surgical gowns,, infrared thermometers, sterile gloves and other medical devices. The FDA registration allows ReadyMax to import medical devices from foreign-based factories registered with the FDA. ReadyMax is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of various PPE products including medical, hearing and vision devices and holds numerous international patents on products it has developed. ReadyMax sells its products through US and international wholesale distributors and direct to government, hospital and institutional buyers.

Commenting on the new registration, ReadyMax Sales and Marketing VP Chris Jelinek said, "We are very pleased to have received the FDA registration which allows us to expand our medical device product offering. Our broad range of PPE products provide head-to-toe protection in many applications including medical, commercial and industrial environments".

ReadyMax, Inc. is a Sparks, Nevada based developer, manufacturer and distributor of Personal Protective Equipment. The company's products include medical devices, hearing and vision protection, including its patented SoundShield safety glasses with built-in retractable hearing protection. The company holds numerous international utility patents on products that protect workers in medical, construction, industrial and recreational activities.

James Duffy
ReadyMax, Inc.
+1 775-473-9912
email us here

