RESNET and Air Conditioning Contractors of America Standard on Rating the Performance of HVAC Systems Approved by ANSI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) has announced that it has approved the RESNET/ACCA Standard 310-2020 “Standard for Grading the Installation of HVAC Systems”.
This new ANSI standard sets the technical specifications for the inspection, testing, and labeling of a home’s HVAC system. Development of this standard was the culmination of a partnership between the Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET®) and Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA).
Developed by the Residential Energy Services Network, or RESNET, a HERS® Index Score is available only via certified RESNET HERS Raters. Based on several variables that affect the energy efficiency of a home, including HVAC, exterior walls, attic, windows and doors, ductwork, water heating systems, lighting and appliances, the HERS Index Score tells homeowners and prospective buyers how their homes compare to other similar homes in terms of energy usage.
In the past, certified RESNET HERS® Raters had to rely on the nameplate data of a HVAC system in calculating the efficiency of a home. It is generally understood that in many instances the HVAC system is not installed per the manufacturer's specification. This means that far too often the home’s HVAC did not perform as efficiently as the rating indicated.
This has all changed with the adoption by ANSI of the RESNET/ACCA Standard for Grading the Installation of HVAC Systems. The standard sets a realistic level of the performance of an HVAC system in the reference home, and awards the increased performance of a system based upon the inspection and testing of the system by a certified RESNET HERS® Rater.
To view the new standard, click on ANSI RESNET/ACCA Standard 310-2020 - Standard for Grading the Installation of HVAC Systems.
This new standard allows builders to improve their HERS Index Scores by improving the performance of the HVAC system that is documented. It has been calculated that with the new standard in some climate zones the standard could reduce HERS Index Scores by as much as 6 points.
Wes Davis, ACCA Director of Technical Services commented on the value of this standard for HVAC contractors, “RESNET has heard from homebuilders that if they demonstrate compliance with the standard, it will help them meet the qualifications to earn the 45L tax credits. (To learn more about the 45L Tax Credit read this.) This is the first potential financial incentive for home builders to hire HVAC professionals who will deliver quality installations. These incentives can earn the homebuilder a $2,000 tax credit. This is not a tax deduction that reduces their tax bill slightly, but a tax credit that reduces what they owe (or increases what is owed to them). Builders who earn the credit would have a $2,000 incentive to hire an HVAC professional who delivers a quality installation. That is, an HVAC system that is properly designed, with commissioned equipment and a tight duct system.”
RESNET Executive Director Steve Baden commented, “Adoption of the RESNET/ACCA Standard 310 is a significant step in improving the energy performance of American homes. Special recognition needs to be paid to the members of the RESNET Standard Development Committee 300 and particularly to the committee’s Rating the Performance of HVAC Systems Subcommittee. Special thanks to Dean Gamble of EPA, Wes Davis of ACCA, and Greg Cobb of EI. Recognition also needs to go to the EPA ENERGY STAR Homes program for their leadership and technical assistance of this effort.”
About RESNET
The Residential Energy Services Network (RESNET) is a not-for-profit, membership corporation that is governed by a board of directors (who are elected by membership). RESNET is a recognized national standards-making body for building energy efficiency rating and certification systems in the United States.
About ACCA
ACCA is a non-profit association serving more than 60,000 professionals and 4,000 businesses in the indoor environment and energy services community. Our member firms are the nation's most professional contracting businesses, serving residential and commercial customers in every state. With roots stretching back a century, ACCA was incorporated in its present form nearly 50 years ago. Today, ACCA sets the standards for quality comfort systems, provides leading-edge education for contractors and their employees, and fights for the interests of professional contractors throughout the nation.
