Survey Work Begins Next Week in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street) and Route 2005 (Main Street/Business Route 15) in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County are advised survey and utility location work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Crews will be working on Wellsboro Street between the Tioga River Bridge and Swan Street and on Main Street from East Main Street to Decker Street.

During the work, short-term traffic patterns and/or flagging operations may be encountered. Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work area.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4343 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###