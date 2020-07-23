Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 758 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,852 in the last 365 days.

Survey Work Begins Next Week in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Route 6 (Wellsboro Street) and Route 2005 (Main Street/Business Route 15) in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County are advised survey and utility location work is scheduled to begin Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 14, weather permitting.

Crews will be working on Wellsboro Street between the Tioga River Bridge and Swan Street and on Main Street from East Main Street to Decker Street.

During the work, short-term traffic patterns and/or flagging operations may be encountered. Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work area.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

  MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4343 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###

You just read:

Survey Work Begins Next Week in Mansfield Borough, Tioga County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.