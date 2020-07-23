Culvert Replacement Project Near Glen Richey Complete

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work to replace an arch culvert spanning an unnamed tributary of Little Clearfield Creek on Route 2023 near the village of Glen Richey was completed Wednesday, July 22. Replacing the structure removed it from the list of Clearfield County bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The eight-mile detour that had been in effect since June 8 has been lifted. PennDOT anticipated reopening the road to traffic near the end of August, but work progress allowed it to be reopened nearly a month ahead of schedule.

Overall work included the removal of the existing culvert, construction of the new culvert, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Clearwater Construction of Mercer, PA, was the contractor for this $1.6 million project, which covered the replacement of two bridges. The first was a Route 453 bridge near Olanta that was replaced last year.

