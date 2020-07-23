Road Closure Route 4027 (Cedar Grove Road) - Jefferson Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 4027 (Cedar Grove Road) in Jefferson Township, Washington County. The closure will be located between Route 4029 (Cross Creek Road) and Cole School Road. The closure will begin on Friday, July 31 and will continue until Wednesday, September 30.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform slide repairs. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4023 (Strope Road) to Route 4025 (Meneely Road) to Route 4027 (Cedar Grove Road).

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135