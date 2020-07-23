ASPHALT CONCRETE RESURFACING TO BEGIN ON HIGHWAY 37

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Contact: Rodney Gall, Gregory Rothschadl, or Brian Wenisch(605)668-2929

YANKTON, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says resurfacing operations will begin on Highway 37 at Springfield on Monday, July 27.

The contractor will be milling and resurfacing Highway 37 from Springfield north to the intersection of Highway 50 west of Tyndall.

The milling portion is expected to take one week, with paving operations starting on Aug. 3, and taking two weeks to complete.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area.

Spencer Quarries, Inc. from Spencer is the prime contractor on the $3 million project.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

