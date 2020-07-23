St Johnsbury/ Burglary
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A403638
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: Sometime in the two weeks
INCIDENT LOCATION: 353 US Route 5 S, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police responded to
the AmeriGas building located in Fairlee, Vermont for the report of a burglary.
Upon arrival it was evident someone had broken into the building and removed the
copper pipping from the floor registers. State Police are asking anyone that may
have seen something or have any information about this incident to please
contact Trooper Haley at the St Johnsbury State Police Barrack (802) 748-3111.