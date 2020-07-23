St Johnsbury/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A403638

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: Sometime in the two weeks

INCIDENT LOCATION: 353 US Route 5 S, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police responded to

the AmeriGas building located in Fairlee, Vermont for the report of a burglary.

Upon arrival it was evident someone had broken into the building and removed the

copper pipping from the floor registers. State Police are asking anyone that may

have seen something or have any information about this incident to please

contact Trooper Haley at the St Johnsbury State Police Barrack (802) 748-3111.