Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 746 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,859 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403638

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley                            

STATION: ST Johnsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: Sometime in the two weeks

INCIDENT LOCATION: 353 US Route 5 S, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the attached date and time, State Police responded to

the AmeriGas building located in Fairlee, Vermont for the report of a burglary.

Upon arrival it was evident someone had broken into the building and removed the

copper pipping from the floor registers. State Police are asking anyone that may

have seen something or have any information about this incident to please

contact Trooper Haley at the St Johnsbury State Police Barrack (802) 748-3111.

You just read:

St Johnsbury/ Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.