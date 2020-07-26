Australia’s Applied Cannabis Research and MedReleaf Australia Launch Observational Patient Study - Releaf For Veterans

The Applied Cannabis Research and MedReleaf teams are proud to be supporting our Australian Veteran community

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Cannabis Research is pleased to announce that MedReleaf is planning to join the CA Clinics Observational study (CACOS) to explore the impact of medicinal cannabis on chronic pain in Veterans. The study is supported by MedReleaf Australia, which is committed to improving Veterans’ health, including through education and awareness about treatment options.

MedReleaf is excited to be engaged in this study involving Australia’s Veterans community, having already undertaken study programs with Veteran communities in Canada.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

-Applied Cannabis Research plans to undertake a national observational study using MedReleaf products for Veterans

-Data will be collected from patients being prescribed MedReleaf products for management of their chronic pain, who have already exhausted conventional therapies.

-Study will recruit Veterans from across Australia through the nationwide medical chain CA Clinics*

-A previous study by MedReleaf on medical cannabis use in military and police veterans diagnosed with PTSD resulted in improvements across all PTSD symptoms, social and family outcomes, and pain severity. In addition, less drug or alcohol overuse was observed, along with a 50% reduction in the use of PTSD-related medications.

MedReleaf’s CEO Russell Harding commented: “The MedReleaf team are proud to be helping our Australian Veteran community. An opportunity to help improve the quality of life for those men and women who have helped their fellow Australians in conflicts overseas and are now struggling to enjoy daily civilian life.”

Dr Mark Hardy, Addiction Specialist and Medical Director at CA Clinics made this point: “We see a high proportion of Vets with pain and mental health issues and take our role very seriously in finding a swift path to both alleviation of their suffering and prevention of escalation as well as improvement in their quality of life”.

David Neal, Director at Eighth Mile Consulting and Veteran from the Releaf For Veterans program had this to say: “Medicinal cannabis was a surprising game changer for me at a time when I was losing a lot of hope. The compounding effects of chronic pain coupled with an ever growing reliance on other medications was creating an issue for me. Medicinal cannabis worked well for me in reducing my constant pain, allowing me to sleep and be comfortable most of the day.’

Jonathan Clark, also a Director at Eighth Mile Consulting and a Veteran from Releaf For Veterans: “If I knew someone was struggling with some of the issues I had and they had explored a lot of options that weren’t working, I would say, “Hey, this is something that’s worked for me… now I can lift my son, now I can play with him on the floor...without the grunts and the groans. It’s given me my identity back”.

Releaf for Veterans is an initiative supported by MedReleaf in providing resources and information for Veterans about Medical Cannabis. For more information visit www.releafforveterans.com.au

CA Clinics recognises the unique needs of Australia’s Veteran community and the desire for treatment options, which may include medicinal cannabis if there is some evidence that it may have therapeutic impact, such as for chronic pain. CA Clinics’ Veterans Program is aimed at providing cost-effective treatment options under the medical programs in place today to support military Veterans.

*About the Research Study:

The planned study is seeking approval to be a sub-study within the ongoing CACOS (CA Clinics Observational Study) protocol.

For Healthcare Professionals:

We are looking for the support of treating Pain Specialists to make this an accessible study for suitable Veterans as treatment requires a specialist doctor to endorse the patient’s enrolment. Treating doctors can arrange for their patients to be screened for suitability prior to referral by having them book a Screening Appointment with CA Clinics. For more details regarding this study or medical cannabis treatment pathways, please call CA Clinics at 1300 991 477 info@caclinics.com.au.

For Veterans:

Recruitment for this study is open. If veterans are interested in participating in this study they should discuss whether it might be appropriate for their situation with their treating GP or specialist, who may then choose to refer them to the recruiting clinic for a preliminary screening. More details about the CA Clinics Veterans program: www.caclinics.com.au

About MedReleaf Australia:

Partnered with Canada’s leading manufacturer of medicinal cannabis products Aurora Cannabis Enterprises, MedReleaf Australia is a Queensland-based company currently providing pharmaceutical-grade, GMP-manufactured, standardised medicinal cannabis products to Australian patients via an extensive and streamlined national pharmacy distribution network. MedReleaf supports the Releaf for Veterans initiatives. For more info on the study: 1300 096 611 wwww.medreleafaustralia.com.au @MedReleafAust

About Applied Cannabis Research:

Applied Cannabis Research, a division of Southern Cannabis Holdings, is a specialist contract research organisation providing research services to the medicinal cannabis sector. This includes research studies to assess the safety and therapeutic efficacy of medicinal cannabis products. ACR undertakes a range of observational studies nationally into various conditions where patients have exhausted conventional therapies. For more information: info@appliedcannabisresearch.com.au or (+61) 2 8294 6406 @CannabisApplied

*About CA Clinics:

CA Clinics was the first network of medicinal cannabis clinics in Australia, helping patients with chronic conditions to access better health outcomes and improve their quality of life. For more information visit www.caclinics.com.au or info@caclinics.com.au @caccessclinics

About Southern Cannabis Holdings:

SCH specializes in building and operating cannabis businesses in markets where cannabis is regulated as a pharmaceutical product. SCH companies include CA Clinics, Applied Cannabis Research and FreshLeafAnalytics. For more info: www.southerncannabisholdings.com.au, info@southerncannabisholdings.com.au