Cannabis genetics developer Cymra teams up with Applied Cannabis Research to join observational pain study

Study explores potential efficacy, dose ranges and improvements in quality of life for people suffering from chronic pain, a leading cause of burden worldwide

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Applied Cannabis Research is excited to announce that Cymra Life Sciences will be joining Australia’s largest running observational study of medicinal cannabis products, the CA Clinics Observational Study (CACOS*), with a focus on collecting data from patients with chronic pain conditions.

Medicinal cannabis has seen growing interest among medical professionals, researchers and patients as a treatment option for refractory chronic pain. Additionally, ~80% of the government’s Special Access Scheme Approvals (SAS-B) for medicinal cannabis in Australia are for some kind of chronic pain condition.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

-The CACOS study aims to recruit a total of 3,000 patients nationwide through CA Clinics that are prescribed medicinal cannabis products for treatment of refractory conditions

-CACOS aims to examine the effect of medicinal cannabis formulations on patients’ health status through questionnaires that collect information on side effects, dose taken and treatment satisfaction

-Cymra will be including their balanced THC and CBD containing oil product in the study, to collect data about its safety and efficacy in a real-world setting

-Clinicians will be able to track pain outcomes for patients prescribed a Cymra product

-Cymra is hoping to collect observational data from approx 360 CA Clinics patients

-Plans to launch as National Pain Week shines the focus on Australians living with chronic pain

ABOUT CYMRA LIFE SCIENCES:

-Cymra is developing new products with the potential to ameliorate pain while mitigating the intoxicating properties of THC, the component in cannabis that causes euphoria

-Cymra is the first company in Australia with a unique focus on developing and supplying cannabis genetics to the cultivation market

-Agricultural benefits include greater yield, less labour cost, reduced pest and pathogen risk whilst also producing unique chemical compounds and profiles

-Cymra’s board and management team is stacked with blue chip credentials such as ex Blackmores CEO, Richard Henfrey, ex Alphapharm CEO, John Montgomery and ex-Bayer/Monsanto Executive, Rachel Palumbo

Joel Hardy, CEO and Co-Founder at Cymra Life Sciences says: “We are excited to commence our 360 patient observational trial with Applied Cannabis Research to see the level of potential efficacy, dose ranges and improvements in quality of life for people suffering from chronic pain.”

Dr Mark Hardy, Addiction Specialist and Medical Director at CA Clinics commented: “Chronic pain is a complex problem and globally is a leading cause of disability and burden. Up till now, many medications and interventions have been utilized with varying degrees of success, so we are looking to novel treatment options, including medical cannabis, to solve this chronic pain problem worldwide. The more research we can do, the more equipped we can be with evidence-based and effective treatments.”

Professor Paul Glare, Medical Advisor to Cymra and Pain Medicine Specialist: “There has been limited evidence from published clinical trials to date for the safety and efficacy of medicinal cannabis products. There are lots of reasons why this situation has arisen but the observational data, including the exponential growth in SAS Category B scheme applications, as well as my own clinical experience all point to the potential benefits of medicinal cannabis products in chronic pain patients, as a second line therapy prior to prescribing opioids, when other medicines are ineffective, or when patients are self-medicating their pain with marijuana or non-pharmaceutical cannabis products. Large well-designed clinical trials are urgently needed.”

Available for interview:

-Dr Mark Hardy, Addiction Specialist and Medical Director, CA Clinics

-Joel Hardy, CEO and Co-Founder at Cymra Life Sciences

-Patient who has been prescribed medicinal cannabis for pain upon request

*About CACOS (CA Clinics Observational Study)

CACOS aims to collect observational data on safety and health-related outcomes in patients being prescribed medicinal cannabis products through CA Clinics. It is an observational study that collects information from patients and their treating doctors about their health-related quality of life and any adverse events experienced with medicinal cannabis treatment. CACOS includes a number of different products, from which data is being collected to describe and evaluate medicinal cannabis for a wide range of refractory conditions.

About Applied Cannabis Research

Applied Cannabis Research, a division of Southern Cannabis Holdings, is a specialist contract research organisation providing research expertise and services to medicinal cannabis companies and others interested in the medicinal cannabis field. info@appliedcannabisresearch.com.au, (+61) 2 8294 6406 @CannabisApplied

About CA Clinics

CA Clinics is the first network of medicinal cannabis clinics in Australia, helping patients with chronic conditions access better health outcomes and improve quality of life. For more information: www.caclinics.com.au, info@caclinics.com.au or @caccessclinics

About Southern Cannabis Holdings: SCH specialises in building and operating cannabis businesses in markets where cannabis is regulated as a pharmaceutical product. SCH companies include CA Clinics, Applied Cannabis Research and FreshLeafAnalytics. For more information: www.southerncannabisholdings.com.au, info@southerncannabisholdings.com.au