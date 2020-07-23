STMicroelectronics win Must Award in the category "Most visited booth".

Must, matchmaking platform, announced during its IoT Trends in 2020 Virtual Exhibition that STMicroelectronics has won a Must Award "Most visited Booth".

PARIS, ILES DE FRANCE, FRANCE, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Must, the new matchmaking platform, announced during its IoT Trends in 2020 Virtual Exhibition that STMicroelectronics has won a Must Award in the category "Most visited Booth". This award is attributed based on number of visitors visited the booth for 3 days (7-9 September) organized by Must Platform to launch its IoT Virtual Exhibition.

IoT Trends in 2020 hosted more than 70 exhibitors from all around the world in a 3D/VR environment with individual booths, on-line conferences, and live round tables for 3 days and got more than 22000 visits. IoT Trends 2020 Virtual Exhibition is still available on https://www.net-must.com/

"We would like to thank ST for the phenomenal work done on this first booth, the quality of the marketing content blew our visitors away, and showed that ST is in front of anybody in this virtual event. said Hanène Maupas, Chief Executive Officer of Must. "Today, we are thrilled to announce that our visitors selected ST as the best booth to visit."

"At ST we are always looking for innovative ways to start conversations with developers and contribute to their building the electronics applications that animate the products we use every day. This effort led us to support MUST in the launch of their new communication platform, which helped us emphasize our solutions for the IoT world said Jacky Perdrigeat, ST EMEA MDG Marketing & Application VP”