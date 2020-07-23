Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Webinar! Judicial Impairment: Gambling

7/22/2020

Addictions come in all disguises and judges are as susceptible to addictive behavior as anyone.  In Nevada, we are more aware than most that gambling, or gaming, can mutate from a casual past-time activity into a life-altering problem that impacts not only a judge’s personal life, but can bleed into the judge’s effectiveness on the bench. Come with us as Dayvid Figler takes us through the addiction of gambling, early signs of problematic behavior, and options for recovery. (more…

