Williston Barracks/ DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE# 20A103059
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/18/2020 0145 hours
STREET: Interstate 89N
TOWN: Colchester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile marker
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 98.35 NB
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wilfred Bussiere
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Focus
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/18/2020 at approximately 0145 hours, the Vermont State Police with the assistance of Milton Police Department, Colchester Police Department, and Colchester Fire Department responded to a male walking in the median of Interstate 89N in the area of mile marker 94. The male was identified as Wilfred Bussiere (26) of Northfield.
Investigation found that Bussiere was operating a 2017 Ford Focus when he left the roadway into the median. Once in the median the vehicle rolled before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in a wooded section of the median. While speaking with Law Enforcement on scene, Bussiere displayed signs of impairment.
Bussiere was transported to the University of Vermont Emergency Department for further evaluation of his injuries. He was also processed for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol. Bussiere was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA _1038, roadways laned for travel
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Chittenden
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/24/2020 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.