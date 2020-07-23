Williston Barracks/ DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE# 20A103059

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 7/18/2020 0145 hours

STREET: Interstate 89N

TOWN: Colchester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mile marker

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 98.35 NB

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wilfred Bussiere

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Focus

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 7/18/2020 at approximately 0145 hours, the Vermont State Police with the assistance of Milton Police Department, Colchester Police Department, and Colchester Fire Department responded to a male walking in the median of Interstate 89N in the area of mile marker 94. The male was identified as Wilfred Bussiere (26) of Northfield.

Investigation found that Bussiere was operating a 2017 Ford Focus when he left the roadway into the median. Once in the median the vehicle rolled before coming to a position of uncontrolled rest in a wooded section of the median. While speaking with Law Enforcement on scene, Bussiere displayed signs of impairment.

Bussiere was transported to the University of Vermont Emergency Department for further evaluation of his injuries. He was also processed for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol. Bussiere was released with a citation to appear before Chittenden Criminal Court.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint T23 VSA _1038, roadways laned for travel

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Chittenden

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/24/2020 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.