MyBioGate Is Now Authorized Distributor of Comen's Ventilators and Anesthesia Machines

An industry leader in medical supplies and equipment has expanded its list of products it distributes.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with MyBioGate announced today that it is now an authorized distributor of Comen's ventilators and anesthesia machines.

"We're very excited about this," said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate.

Guo went on to explain that as it relates to the cooperation with Comen, MyBioGate promotes patient monitor and ventilators from the company due to the lower prices and efficient logistics.

"As the authorized exclusive distributor of the third-largest ventilator manufacturer from China, we are offering ventilator and anesthesia products with prices lower than the brand manufacturer," Guo said, before adding, "As one of the leading suppliers of medical devices and solutions, Comen shares with the world improved and exceptional anesthesia machine."

Over 50,000 medical institutions and social healthcare centers are benefiting from Comen's leading technologies, products, and services. Comen has been exporting to Poland, France, Portugal, Hungary, and the UK, and has got the trademarks in the following district and country: America, Mexico, EU, AU, and India.

"As the authorized exclusive distributor, MyBioGate shares with its customers, US-based services and support, the lowest price, and most importantly, immediate availability and convenience in exporting/importing, which ensures immediate delivery to many countries," Guo said.

"If you are interested in the products or have any questions about the product details and or certification information and pricing, please feel free to contact us."

For more information, please visit https://covid19.mybiogate.com/product/.

###

About MyBioGate

MyBioGate's mission is to connect China and the world in healthcare innovation. The company is committed to helping top Chinese pharmaceutical, medical device companies, and CROs connect with partners and clients worldwide through our flagship partnering conference China Focus (events.mybiogate.com). It helps industry parks such as Suzhou Industry Park (SIP) build top-tier life science clusters; it also operates a life science innovation center in the Texas Medical Center. In the past eight weeks, MyBioGate has hosted 25 online project pitches selected from 300+ projects covering therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices and gathered 5000+ industry professionals to help China deal with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now that China is moving out of the most difficult period, we feel obligated to help other countries that are combating the virus.

Contact Details:

Feier Chen

Marketing Manager

7707 Fannin Street

Ste. 200

Houston, TX 77054

United States

Phone: (832) 497-2220

Email: feier.chen at mybiogate.com

Source: MyBioGate Inc.