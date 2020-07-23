Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,906 in the last 365 days.

Posture and Inflammation

JOINT POSITION AND CORRECTIVE EXERCISE THERAPY

Portland Posture Clinic.com treats posture with corrective exercise to reduce friction and reduce inflammation, in turn, reducing pain.”
— Sean O'Neill, Posture Alignment Specialist
PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The suffix "-itis" means inflammation. Add it to a body part and it means there’s inflammation in that area. Appendicitis means inflammation relating to the appendix. Tendonitis means inflammation relating to a tendon. Arthritis means inflammation relating to a joint. Inflammation is a condition that occurs due to stress and irritation.

With regards to the musculoskeletal system, improper joint position creates friction in the joint, which causes inflammation; therefore, reducing friction, reduces inflammation, reducing pain and injury.

PortlandPostureClinic.com treats posture with corrective exercise to reduce friction and reduce inflammation, in turn, reducing pain. In a few easy steps you can get a free posture assessment at PortlandPostureClinic.com and begin to address your posture and eliminate your pain, improve athleticism, and return to your favorite physical activities pain free.

PortlandPostureClinic.com treats people virtually, so no matter where you are in the world, you can pursue a pain free life through corrective exercise using the Egoscue Method. Each session includes a personalized exercise menu with detailed video, picture and written instructions.

Posture imbalances can lead to: back pain, shoulder impingement, tennis elbow, carpal tunnel, frozen shoulder, winged scapula, sprained ankles, neuromas, arthritis, tendonitis, flat feet, shin splints, bunions, bursitis, knee injury, difficulty breathing, migraine headaches, TMJ, tinnitus, IBS, torn meniscus, hip imbalances, herniated discs, stress, and anxiety.

Sean O'Neill
Portland Posture Clinic
+1 301-466-6592
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Posture and Inflammation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.