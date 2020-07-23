Nominations Announced for the 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International Awards
Winners will be revealed during a virtual awards gala which celebrates the theme “2020 Vision: We See It First,” on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM PST.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 7th ANNUAL LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL AWARDS
“2020 Vision: We See It First”
LMGI Virtual Awards Show Set for October 24
Isaiah Mustafa To Host
LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 – Nominees for the 7th Annual Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards were announced today by LMGI President Mike Fantasia. The awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. The LMGI Awards also recognize outstanding service by film commissions for their support “above and beyond” during the production process. Winners will be revealed during a virtual awards gala which celebrates the theme “2020 Vision: We See It First,” on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM PST.
This year, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 7th Annual LMGI Awards breaks with tradition and will be presented on a digital platform, streaming to a worldwide and more inclusive audience. Isaiah Mustafa will host; honorees and additional presenters will be announced in the near future.
THE NOMINEES FOR THE 7th ANNUAL LMGI AWARDS ARE:
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE FILM
1917 – DreamWorks Pictures
Dolemite is My Name – Netflix
A Hidden Life – Fox Searchlight Pictures
Jojo Rabbit – Fox Searchlight Pictures
Little Women – SONY Pictures
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Columbia Pictures
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
6 Underground – Bay Films, Skydance Media, Netflix
Da 5 Bloods – 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks, Rahway Road Productions, Netflix
Extraction – Netflix
The Last Black Man in San Francisco – A24
Peanut Butter Falcon – Armory Films, Roadside Attractions
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES
Babylon Berlin – X Filme Creative Pool, Netflix
The Crown: Season 3 – Netflix
Perry Mason – HBO
See: Season 1 – Apple TV+
Westworld: Season 3 – HBO
Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Hulu
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES
Giri/Haji – Netflix
Goliath: Season 3 – Amazon Prime Video
Killing Eve: Season 3 - BBC America, Hulu
Messiah – Netflix
Treadstone – Captivate Entertainment, USA Network
White Lines – Netflix
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A LIMITED ANTHOLOGY TELEVISION
Belgravia - Epix
Catherine the Great – HBO
Little America – Apple TV+
The Plot Against America – HBO
The Spy – Netflix
ZeroZeroZero – Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL
Ford: Human Power - Link - Primo
Georgetown Optician: Eyes Say More Than Words - Link - Design Army
Gucci: Of Course A Horse - Link - GE-Projects
Mask of the Zodiac - Link - Stink Shanghai
Renault Clio: The French Exchange - Link - Academy Films
Sprite “You Are Not Alone” - Link - Primo
OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION
Abu Dhabi Film Commission
Berlin Brandenberg Film Commission
The Municipality of Port Hope Marketing & Tourism Office, Port Hope, Ontario
New Jersey Motion Picture & Television Commission
Toscana Film Commission
Recipients of the Lifetime Achievement, Humanitarian, Trail Blazer and the Eva Monley Awards which recognize and honors industry members who support the work of location professionals, will be announced in the near future.
Actor / Director Isaiah Mustafa will host the awards celebration and will be joined by a celebrity line up of honorees and presenters. Mustafa, a former American football wide receiver, is known for It Chapter Two, Shadowhunters and Horrible Bosses. He is also widely known as the main character in the series of Old Spice television commercials.
Committee Co-chairs of this year’s LMGI Awards are Lori Balton and John Rakich. For information about the LMGI Awards, please visit www.LocationManagers.org or contact awards@LocationManagers.org. For sponsorship opportunities please contact LMGIawards@ingledodd.com.
About the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI):
The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation. For more information about the LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.
