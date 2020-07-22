Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Retail Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B500796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff                             

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 03/30/2020 at 2225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Shoreham Service Center

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

 

ACCUSED: Brittany Couture                                          

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vergennes, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 03/30/2020 at approximately 2225 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a retail theft that occurred at the Shoreham Service Center in the Town of Shoreham. Troopers identified the suspect as Brittany Couture (35) of Shoreham, VT.

 

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Couture drove with a second suspect, to the Shoreham Service Center and aided in stealing two cartons of Marlboro cigarettes valued at $211.55.

 

Troopers made several attempts to locate Couture and were unsuccessful.

 

On 07/21/2020, the Addison County Sheriff's Department subsequently located Couture during an unrelated court appearance. During that court appearance,  Couture was given a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2020, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

New Haven Barracks / Retail Theft



