Williston Barracks/ DUI #5, DLS, & False Information
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103122
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 7/21/2020 2320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 & Knowles Flat Road, Eden, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #5, DLS, & False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Dennis Hodgdon
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/21/2020 at approximately 2320 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violation. The operator of the vehicle, Dennis Hodgdon (43) of Craftsbury, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Hodgdon under the influence of alcohol. Hodgdon was placed under arrest and transported to the Morristown Police Department. He was later lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.
During the investigation Hodgdon attempted to implicate another and was found to have a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold without bail
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
