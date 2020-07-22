Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks/ DUI #5, DLS, & False Information

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103122

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bradley Miller                           

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 7/21/2020 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 100 & Knowles Flat Road, Eden, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #5, DLS, & False Information to Police

 

ACCUSED: Dennis Hodgdon                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 7/21/2020 at approximately 2320 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop for an observed moving violation. The operator of the vehicle, Dennis Hodgdon (43) of Craftsbury, VT, showed signs of impairment. Further investigation found Hodgdon under the influence of alcohol. Hodgdon was placed under arrest and transported to the Morristown Police Department. He was later lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility.

 

During the investigation Hodgdon attempted to implicate another and was found to have a criminally suspended license.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/30/2020 1230 hours           

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Hold without bail

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Williston Barracks/ DUI #5, DLS, & False Information

