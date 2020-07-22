Hwy 99 repairs more complex requiring deeper investigation; detour changes Friday (July 22, 2020)

Progress being made on Highway 68 slide

MANKATO, Minn. – The culvert failure on Highway 99 east of Highway 13 continues to be a challenge, according to officials at the Minnesota Department of Transportation, delaying the highway opening.

Highway 99 east of Highway 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert after heavy rains and remains closed until a safe repair can be made for motorists. Motorists are advised that there is a change to the detour beginning Friday, July 24. Traffic will to be detoured to Highway 13 and Highway 21. Le Sueur County Road 3 will no longer be used for Highway 99 traffic.

MnDOT crews dug into the site last week hoping to make repairs and determined that the culvert needs to be replaced and that it may need to be a different design from the one initially installed last year. The problems are stemming from culvert sections separating attributable to a deep foundation issue. Experts will assist local engineers next week to determine whether the existing culvert can be replaced or some other type of culvert will be needed.

Highway 68 from Highway 15 to just west of Blue Earth County Road 45 (south of Courtland) also remains closed for repairs to the mudslide that began on June 29. Repair work began on July 13 and progress has been made. Highway 68 may open after guardrail is installed and then reclose when a second contractor is available for additional work.

Highway 68 motorists can use Highway 14 as alternate route or follow the signed detour including Blue Earth County Road 45 / Nicollet County Road 24, Highway 14, Nicollet County Road 37 and Highway 15.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

