Pipe Replacement Project Next Week on CC Allis Road in Herrick Township, Bradford

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) in Herrick Township, Bradford County will be closed during daylight hours, beginning next week for a pipe replacement project.

Starting on Tuesday, July 28, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will begin replacing deteriorating pipes along CC Allis Road. A list of dates and work locations are listed below. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Date Location CC Allis Road will be Closed July 28 Between the intersections with Brown Road and Chilson Road. July 29 Between the intersections with Chilson Road and Fields Road. July 30 Between the intersections with Fields Road and Flanagan Road. July 31 Between the intersection with Herrickville Road and Basswood Swail Road.

A detour using Route 467 in Orwell, Pike and Herrick Townships will be in place while work is being performed.

Work is expected to be completed on Friday, July 31, weather permitting. Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

