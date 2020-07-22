Dove hunters can get tips at virtual MDC program Aug. 8

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Dove hunting is a popular outdoors pastime in Missouri, but the speed and darting actions of a mourning dove in flight can make for a challenging target.

People interested in getting more information on how to get this gamebird from the field to their table can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Learning to Hunt: Dove Hunting.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education staff will offer this online program from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. Among the topics this free class will cover are dove identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, shooting techniques, and game care. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171721

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range, which is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, has re-opened to the public. For more information about the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.