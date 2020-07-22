Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,895 in the last 365 days.

Dove hunters can get tips at virtual MDC program Aug. 8

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Dove hunting is a popular outdoors pastime in Missouri, but the speed and darting actions of a mourning dove in flight can make for a challenging target.

People interested in getting more information on how to get this gamebird from the field to their table can sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Learning to Hunt: Dove Hunting.” MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education staff will offer this online program from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8. Among the topics this free class will cover are dove identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, shooting techniques, and game care. People can register for this program at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/171721

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range, which is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61, has re-opened to the public. For more information about the Dalton Range, call 417-742-4361.

You just read:

Dove hunters can get tips at virtual MDC program Aug. 8

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.