Briotech HOCl Inactivates SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19

Briotech Multi-Surface Sanitizer Kills 99.99% of germs & bacteria

Coronavirus Breaking News: Briotech, Inc. announces National Laboratory results confirming Briotech HOCl inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus

“Briotech HOCl has been proven effective against all types of pathogens and is one of the few products that has been shown to inactivate the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus"” — Rick Lockett, President of Briotech

WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briotech, Inc. announced testing resultsfrom the National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada which confirm Briotech HOCl, Briotech’s proprietary formulation of pure, stable, and authentic hypochlorous acid, inactivates 99.96% of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus that causes COVID-19.Briotech HOCl is composed of salt, water and HOCl and, unlike bleach or quaternary ammonias, does notrequire protective equipment, is not a skin or lung irritant, and unlike many competing products is non-flammable. Briotech HOCl is fragrance free, food contact safe, and requires no rinsing or wiping.Briotech provides affordable solutions for home, office, recreation, or any public spaces.“Briotech HOCl has been proven effective against all types of pathogens and is one of the few productsthat has been shown to inactivate the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus. The results provide hope that we canlimit the spread of pandemics. Through our BrioEarth charitable division we also work to bring this hopeto vulnerable and disaster impacted communities,” said Rick Lockett, President of Briotech.“Our Briotech HOCl was proven pure by Raman spectroscopy at the University of Washington. BriotechHOCl’s unique, authenticated purity and effectiveness is recognized by medical and public health expertsin publications in peer-reviewed journals and at international infectious disease conferences.” said Dr.Jeffrey Williams, PhD, BVSc, MRCVS, Briotech Chief Science Officer.Briotech HOCl is available at www.briotechinternational.com , and on Amazon.com.No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment forCOVID-19 or that its use would directly prevent the contracting of the disease. The study described wasin-vitro only and did not involve live subjects. The data reflects Briotech HOCl effectiveness on hardnonporous surfaces and not on human skin.