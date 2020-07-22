Briotech HOCl Inactivates SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19
Coronavirus Breaking News: Briotech, Inc. announces National Laboratory results confirming Briotech HOCl inactivates the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus
“Briotech HOCl has been proven effective against all types of pathogens and is one of the few products that has been shown to inactivate the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus"”WOODINVILLE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briotech, Inc. announced testing resultsfrom the National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada which confirm Briotech HOCl, Briotech’s proprietary formulation of pure, stable, and authentic hypochlorous acid, inactivates 99.96% of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic virus that causes COVID-19.
— Rick Lockett, President of Briotech
Briotech HOCl is composed of salt, water and HOCl and, unlike bleach or quaternary ammonias, does not
require protective equipment, is not a skin or lung irritant, and unlike many competing products is non-
flammable. Briotech HOCl is fragrance free, food contact safe, and requires no rinsing or wiping.
Briotech provides affordable solutions for home, office, recreation, or any public spaces.
“Briotech HOCl has been proven effective against all types of pathogens and is one of the few products
that has been shown to inactivate the actual SARS-CoV-2 virus. The results provide hope that we can
limit the spread of pandemics. Through our BrioEarth charitable division we also work to bring this hope
to vulnerable and disaster impacted communities,” said Rick Lockett, President of Briotech.
“Our Briotech HOCl was proven pure by Raman spectroscopy at the University of Washington. Briotech
HOCl’s unique, authenticated purity and effectiveness is recognized by medical and public health experts
in publications in peer-reviewed journals and at international infectious disease conferences.” said Dr.
Jeffrey Williams, PhD, BVSc, MRCVS, Briotech Chief Science Officer.
Briotech HOCl is available at www.briotechinternational.com, and on Amazon.com.
No statements contained in this press release are meant to imply that Briotech HOCl is a treatment for
COVID-19 or that its use would directly prevent the contracting of the disease. The study described was
in-vitro only and did not involve live subjects. The data reflects Briotech HOCl effectiveness on hard
nonporous surfaces and not on human skin.
